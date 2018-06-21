Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing Report – June 22, 2018

Anglers also are reminded that the second and final Fish for Free Day is slated for July 4, when unlicensed anglers are allowed to fish throughout the state.

NORTHWEST REGION

Lake Erie — In early June, anglers were catching walleyes in deeper water on crawler harnesses and a variety of trolling baits. Yellow perch were hit or miss, with some catches coming near Shades Beach. Lake trout were hitting on plugs in 100 feet of water out of the Northeast Marina. Smallmouth bass were being released at the W’s east of Northeast Marina in about 30 feet with drop-shot rigs and jerkbaits effective.

Presque Isle Bay (Erie County) — An excellent smallmouth bass bite was reported in early June, when releases of fish, including a couple of 6-pounders, were reported.

French Creek (Crawford, Venango, Mercer, Erie counties) — Smallmouth bass were being released along with nice catches of walleyes and northern pike in recent weeks.

Lake Wilhelm (Mercer County) — Bluegills and crappies were hitting in recent weeks, along with releases of largemouth bass. Panfish were hitting live bait under floats, and on waxworms, mealworms and redworms.

Conneaut Lake (Crawford County) — Panfish, northern pike, and largemouth bass were hitting all over this 925-acre natural lake in recent weeks.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County) — Crappies, channel catfish, yellow perch, largemouth bass, and walleyes were reported in recent weeks. Panfish were hitting in the shallow areas to about 6 feet of water. Walleyes were all over the lake, and biting crawler- or minnow-tipped jigs.

Lake Arthur (Butler County) — With hybrid striped bass in shallow water and chasing alewives in early June, anglers were successfully fishing live alewives in the nighttime hours. Hybrid sizes were mixed, and anglers are reminded that they must be at least 20 inches to be kept and the creel limit is two per day. Walleyes and channel catfish also were reported, with nightcrawlers effective both day and night drifted on the old Route 422 roadbed.

Kinzua Reservoir (Warren County) — Walleyes were hitting at the mouths of Willow Bay and Sugar Run in early June. Devil’s Elbow also was yielding walleyes, as well as releases of smallmouth bass and northern pike.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Acme Dam (Westmoreland County) — Crappies in mixed sizes were hitting on minnows close to shore in early June. Releases of nice-size bass were reported on the dam end of the lake.

Loyalhanna Creek (Westmoreland County) — Trout were hitting on crawlers and stickbaits in the Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only/Keystone Select Trout Waters stretch and elsewhere on the stream in early June.

Allegheny River — Lock three was yielding walleyes in early June.

Monongahela River (Washington County) — Releases of smallmouth bass and largemouth bass were reported on a variety of baits in recent weeks, along with catfish and the occasional muskie.

Cross Creek Lake, Dutch Fork Lake, Chartiers Creek (Washington County) — Nice releases of bass were reported in early June, with soft plastics on or near the bottom effective. Topwater plugs were working in the early morning and evening hours.

Allegheny River (Allegheny County) — A good evening walleye bite was reported on floating jigs tipped with minnows in recent weeks.

Ohio River — Flathead catfish were reported on a variety of cut baits in recent weeks. Hybrid striped bass and smallmouth bass were released on crankbaits and tubes, and walleyes were hitting on crawlers.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

Pine Creek (Tioga County) — Don’s Tackle Shack reported June 6 that water levels were perfect and Green Drakes, Sulphurs, Caddis and Stoneflies were hatching. Anglers were doing well on dry flies and nymphs, with March Brown emergers and dun patterns as well as mop flies and streamers working in the afternoon. Butterworms, minnows, and spinners were producing for spin fishermen.

Cowanesque Lake (Tioga County) — Bass anglers were releasing a few muskies on spinnerbaits and crankbaits in recent weeks.

Tioga River (Tioga County) — The spillway was yielding nice numbers of yellow perch, crappies and walleyes in early June. Walleyes were hitting at night and during pre-dawn hours on a variety of lures and baits, including green or white curlytail jigs, crankbaits, large shiners fished under bobbers, or by crawlers, shiners, or larger fatheads bounced off the bottom. Releases of smallmouth bass were reported along with the occasional striped bass and chain pickerel.

Hammond, Tioga lakes (Tioga County) — Don’s Tackle Shop and others reported June 6 that crappies were hitting mostly on live minnows, although wax worms and meal worms also were effective, as was trolling with shad raps in purple and fire tiger.

Hills Creek Lake (Tioga County) — Anglers and boaters with electric motors were contending with heavy weed growth in early June. Kayakers were doing well on bluegills near the dam breast. Yellow perch were hitting off the sand bar, out from the Pines Boat Launch.

Foster Joseph Sayers Lake (Centre County) — Anglers were catching crappies, bluegills and yellow perch around fallen trees and other structure. Panfish and releases of bass also were reported near shore in Hunter Run Cut, the Causeway, Upper Greens Run and the marina.

Bald Eagle Creek (Centre County) — Rainbow and brown trout were hitting nymphs, dry flies and streamers through late May. Spin fishermen were using spinners, redworms and minnows.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

Raystown Lake (Huntingdon County) — Four-plus pound smallmouth bass were reported, with success coming for some on soft plastic wacky worms. Striped bass up to 18 pounds were hitting shad and other live baits.

Little Juniata River (Huntingdon County) — TCO Fly Shop reported June 6 that conditions were prime, with water green-tinted and in the mid-50s. Sulphurs (14-16) and Caddis (14-16) were hatching, along with Blue-Winged Olives (18-22) and Midges (20-26).

Juniata River (Perry County) — Channel and flathead catfish were reported on live shiners and cut bait in the late evening and overnight hours in early June.

Lake Holman (Perry County) — This Little Buffalo State Park lake was yielding rockbass and other panfish on redworms and small plastic baits in early June. A few trout were hitting off the bottom on pastebaits in various colors.

NORTHEAST REGION

Lake Wallenpaupack (Pike County) — Hunters Gallery reported June 10 that anglers were catching striped bass at night on big minnows, umbrella rigs, and stickbaits, but many fish were running small. An angler reported catching a 31-inch striper on a large shiner. Walleyes were biting crawlers, stickbaits and minnows.

Delaware River (Pike, Monroe counties) — Hunters Gallery reported June 10 that smallmouth bass were being released on tubes, crankbaits and other lures.

Promised Land Lake (Pike County) — Hunters Gallery reported that numbers of nice perch were hitting crappie rigs as of June 10.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Octoraro Lake (Lancaster, Chester counties) — Jim Neary’s Bait and Tackle June 9 reported average crappie fishing with hits coming on medium and large fatheads of soft plastic two-inch shad or twister tails. White perch were biting chunks of crawlers under bobbers on the bottom and on small crankbaits. Largemouth bass releases were coming on creature baits on jigs or Texas-rigged. Some were hitting off ledges in eight to twelve feet on crankbaits. Hybrid striped bass were hitting off the covered bridge Channel catfish were hit or miss, with nice-size fish taking chicken livers and big shiners.

Schuylkill River — Walleyes and striped bass were reported in the tidal waters in early June.

Delaware River — Brinkman’s Bait and Tackle reported June 9 that from Linden to Station avenues, the striped bass bite was red hot, with fish 21 to 31 inches finally moving up the river and hitting blood worms, bunker and clams. Boat and shore anglers also were catching big channel cats from 7 to 10 pounds, with one angler catching a near 20-pounder, all on bigger baits like clams and bunker. North of Lambertville on the New Jersey side, walleyes 15 to 20 inches were biting minnows and plastic worms

FDR Park Lake (Philadelphia County) — Largemouth bass were biting plastic worms in early June. Anglers also were making incidental catches of snakeheads.

Belmar, New Jersey — Brinkman’s reported that boaters were catching keeper-size sea bass, over 12 inches, on squid strips and clams.

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg