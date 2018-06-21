Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – June 22, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers

June 23: Cleveland Hailers DU Fish Fry Game Dinner, 1 p.m., Dave & April Blaylock, Cleveland. For more info call April Blaylock, 216-749-7758.

Aug. 11: Gallia County NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Gallipolis Shrine Club. For more info call Tom White, 740-379-2989.

Sept. 28: American Woodcock Society Northern Ohio Banquet, 5:30 p.m., E.O.U.V. Club, Novelty. For more info call Lisa Rossi, 724-693-9032.

Season Dates.

June 29: Black bass season opens (Lake Erie only).

Shooting/Archery

Now-June: Buckeye Chippewa Youth Shooting sports, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Copley Trap Range. For more info call Harvey Bechtel, 330-620-6909.

July 14: American Woodcock Society Northern Ohio Shoot, 9 a.m., Castlewood Rod & Gun Club. For more info call Lisa Rossi, 724-693-9032.

July 14 & 15: Ohio Society of Traditional Archers, 9 a.m., Rushcreek Conservation, Bellefontaine. For more info call Matt Fout, 740-648-5493.

July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16: Leipsic Fishing & Hunting 3D Bowshoots, 9 a.m. at the Clubhouse. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805.

Aug. 4 & 5: Ohio Society of Traditional Archers, 9 a.m., Willard Conservation Club, Willard. For more info call Matt Fout, 740-648-5493.

Sept. 1 & 2: Ohio Society of Traditional Archers, State Shoot, Claylick Bowhunters, Newark. For more info call Matt Fout, 740-648-5493.

Sept.-April : Hog Creek Game Club Sporting Clay Shoot, 3rd Sun. of the Month, 9 a.m. For more info call Justin Schick, 419-234-1969.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the public year round.

* * *

Willard Conservation League Archery Schedule. For more info call Robert Cavello, 567-224-0133. Registration 8 a.m.-noon.

July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9: Shoots

Aug. 4-5: OSTA Shoot Long Bow Recurve Only.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April through Sept.

* * *

Apache Bowhunters Schedule. For more info www.apachebowhunters.com or call Jerry, 614-878-3507.

July 15: Known Yardage Shoot.

July 21: Bowhunter Education.

Aug. 12: Luck of the Draw Shoot.

Sept. 8-9: 2 Day Shoot.

* * *

Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Road, Berlin Center, 44401. For more info call Dennis, 330-414-5795.

June 23-24, July 28-29, Aug. 25-26, Sept. 22, 3: 3D Shoots, Sat. & Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

* * *

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.

Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.

* * *

Izaak Walton League Schedule of Shoots. 21334 Foster Road, Penfield, 44090. For more info call Larry Perkins, 419-355-8374.

Now-Nov.: Pistol only, 1st Sat. of every month, 8 a.m.

Education/Seminars.

June 22-24: Ohio Dragonfly Survey, Learn about Dragonflies, Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Findlay. For more info call Malisa Spring, 614-688-4694.

Oct. 7-8: Gallia County Conservation Club Hunter Ed Class, noon-6 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call 740-208-1498.

Tournament/Contest

June 29-July 1: GLSF Club, Salmon & Trout Fishing Derby, Port Washington. For more info call 262-644-8481.

Aug. 25: Uncork’d Walleye Fishing Tournament, Port of Ashtabula. For more info call Tom Hogan, 440-645-7656.

Shows.

Aug. 3-4: Deerassic Classic Giveaway & Outdoor Expo, Cambridge. www.deerassicclassic.com for more info.

Aug. 9-19: Conservation World at Illinois State Fair, Springfield. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. NW Corner of Fairgrounds.

Aug. 18-19: Elk Expo, Elk Country Visitor Center, Benezette, PA. www.elkexpo.com for more info.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.