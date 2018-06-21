First case of CWD suspected in Jackson County

The Michigan DNR announced today (Thursday, June 21) that a 3-year-old doe in Spring Arbor Township (Jackson County) is suspected positive for chronic wasting disease.

Earlier this month, landowners in Jackson County contacted the DNR after an ill-looking deer died on their property. DNR staff examined the deer to determine the cause of death and submitted tissue samples to Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. After initial tests were positive for CWD, samples were forwarded to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory for confirmation. The DNR is awaiting those results.

Over 31,000 deer have been tested for the disease since May 2015. If confirmed by the federal lab, this would be the 58th CWD-positive deer in Michigan and the first in Jackson County. Chronic wasting disease already has been confirmed in Clinton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent and Montcalm counties.

Although this latest finding involves a free-ranging deer, deer farms in the area will be notified as well.

To report a suspicious-looking deer, call your local DNR field office or fill out and submit the online observation report found on the DNR website.