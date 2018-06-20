Spring turkey harvest second-lowest in last 10 years

MADISON, Wis. — Hunters killed nearly 39,000 turkeys during Wisconsin’s spring seasons this year, the second-smallest harvest in the last 10 years.

Preliminary data on the state DNR website shows hunters killed 38,886. The agency sold 212,781 permits.

The smallest Wisconsin harvest between 2008 and 2018 came in 2013, when hunters killed 37,804 turkeys. The DNR sold 217,798 permits that season.

Hunters took 43,305 birds in the 2017 spring hunt. The DNR sold 212,456 permits that season.

Hunters took 45,501 turkeys in 2016; the DNR sold 212,772 permits that spring. They killed 40,975 in 2015, when the DNR sold 208,250 permits, and 41,815 in 2014, when the agency sold 210,496 permits.