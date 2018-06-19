Minnetonka High School reigns in state fishing

(thebasscast.com)

ISLE, Minn. — The Minnetonka High School duo of Mitchell McGannon of Eden Prairie, Minn., and Jon Olmsted of Deephaven, Minn., brought a five-bass limit to the scale Sunday weighing 22 pounds, 1 ounce to win the 2018 TBF/FLW High School Fishing Minnesota State Championship on Lake Mille Lacs.

A field of 93 teams competed in the no-entry fee tournament, which launched from McQuoid’s Inn and Event Center in Isle. In FLW/TBF High School Fishing competition, the top 10-percent of teams competing advance to the High School Fishing National Championship.

The top nine teams on Lake Mille Lacs that qualified for the 2018 High School Fishing National Championship were:

Minnetonka High School, Minnetonka, Minn. – Mitchell McGannon, Eden Prairie, Minn., and Jon Olmsted, Deephaven, Minn., five bass, 22-1 Minnetonka High School, Minnetonka, Minn. – Tommy Parker, Minnetonka, Minn., and Jak Kamrowski, Excelsior, Minn., five bass, 21-11 Brainerd High School, Brainerd, Minn. – Kyle Bahr and Tyler Bahr, both of Brainerd, Minn., five bass, 21-1 Minnetonka High School, Minnetonka, Minn. – Jackson Jaffe, Minnetonka, Minn., and Sam Williams, Tonka Bay, Minn., five bass, 21-1 Brainerd High School, Brainerd, Minn. – Troy Peterson and Cole Larkin, both of Brainerd, Minn., five bass, 20-11 Grand Rapids High School, Grand Rapids, Minn. – Easton Fothergill and Nick Dumke, both of Grand Rapids, Minn., five bass, 20-4 Brainerd High School, Brainerd, Minn. – Noah Peterson, Brainerd, Minn., and Gaven Roberts, Baxter, Minn., five bass, 19-11 Grand Rapids High School, Grand Rapids, Minn. – Dominic Floria, Remer, Minn., and Cameron Grotjohn, Grand Rapids, Minn., five bass, 19-9 Grand Rapids High School, Grand Rapids, Minn. – Kobie Koeing, Cohasset, Minn., and Alex Keranen, Nachwauk, Minn., five bass, 19-6

Rounding out the top 10: Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School, Plainview, Minn. – Jack Mulholland, Elgin, Minn., and Jared Haugen, Plainview, Minn., five bass, 19-5

Complete results from the event can be found at HighSchoolFishing.org.

The 2018 TBF/FLW High School Fishing Minnesota State Championship was a two-person (team) event for students in grades 7-12, open to any Student Angler Federation (SAF) affiliated high school club in the state of Minnesota. The top 10 percent of each Challenge, Open, and state championship field will advance to the 2019 High School Fishing National Championship on a fishery yet to be announced. The High School Fishing national champions will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship to the school of their choice.

In addition to the High School Fishing National Championship, all High School Fishing anglers nationwide automatically qualify for the world’s largest high school bass tournament, the 2019 High School Fishing World Finals, held in conjunction with the National Championship on Pickwick Lake. At the 2018 World Finals more than $60,000 in scholarships and prizes were awarded.

More information at HighSchoolFishing.org and FLWFishing.com.

— Fishing League Worldwide