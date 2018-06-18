Wisconsin lake project clears hurdles, raises questions

Chippewa Falls, Wis. — For all the publicity it has generated – good and bad – over the past decade, a still-developing and very expensive private lake project in the heart of the Chippewa County Forest for the most part remains an act behind the curtain.

That’s partially because its developer, business entrepreneur and philanthropist landowner Leland Christenson, of Strum, and his team of lawyers, consultants, and citizen supporters are sensitive to public perception of their roles and objectives in any aspect of one of the most complicated eras in the county forest’s history.

Even for this interview, project manager Nick Haus expressed concern that an article “would not focus on the environmental (issues), but rather talk about the politics and legislation, and turn the lake into a political hot potato, keeping people away from using it.”

Christenson is determined to build a facility that exposes terminally ill youths, disabled persons and military veterans to the joy of the outdoors through fishing and other activities. He has tackled his dream with a package of contentious land purchases and county forest land swaps over the past several years that were applauded by some and challenged by others. He said he’s interested in obtaining more land from the county to provide better access and electricity to his constantly evolving lake project and to expand environmental educational opportunities.

Slowly driving a tracked ATV around miles of rocky trails carved out of Christenson’s hilly, mostly wooded 800-acre property surrounded by the 33,500 acre Chippewa County Forest, Haus describes features of a 90-acre seepage lake that, he said, eventually will top off at around 200 acres, impounded by a new large earthen dam replacing two smaller ones.

On the lake’s distant shore a lone workman on a cherry picker assembled a massive two-story log lodge that is to accommodate visitors who come to fish walleyes and perch from shore and pontoon boats. Nearby is a large island accessible by a road and a planned small bridge to host campers from youth groups and other community groups. Hundreds of kids, Christenson said, have already begun to fish the lake.

On his lake, Christenson said, “Kids can have one lake out of 15,000 in Wisconsin where they can go and be guaranteed to catch fish, hundreds of fish a day.”

Along the tour route Haus stopped often to point out examples of the property’s innovative system of stormwater settling basins gouged out of the rugged terrain, nearly 100 of them slowly releasing surface water into the groundwater. Fabric silt fences are staked out in different directions guiding the runoff into pothole settling basins. Elsewhere, huge stacks of wood pallets for fish cribs and mounds of fill dirt and boulders are staged along the shoreline, awaiting the blades and buckets of heavy equipment parked nearby. Christenson has told visitors that he will have invested more than $33 million in the project since he bought the land in 2008.

Haus, 38, said the Christenson property is one of 13 his firm, Wisconsin Environmental Restoration of Strum, manages for wetlands mitigation. Haus earned his bachelors and masters degrees in soil environmental sciences at Virginia Tech and is working on a Ph.D. at UW-Madison. He has mapped soils from the United States to Antarctica and takes special pride in showing off the benefits of removing mucky peat from the project’s former lake bed.

Continuing on, neighboring farmer Doug Hilger arrives at a field where mucky peat from the former lake bed has been spread over lighter soiled farmland to boost corn production. Some of the dredged peat also was placed in higher-up ravines badly eroded over the decades, bleeding top soil and clouded runoff water into several nearby lakes on his land and county land.

“They did a lot to cut down that erosion,” Hilger said, nodding at Haus. “And to have (lake) water like that, it’s pretty neat.”

In addition to saving soils, the peat enrichment has allowed Hilger to achieve remarkable yields last year. “We got up to 280 bushels (of corn) per acre on the peat farmland, and the rest of the non-peat farm averaged 160 bushels,” Hilger said.

The dredging and lake restoration, fish cribs, lodge and stormwater handling system are out of sight of the general public, triggering speculation about what’s going on behind the trees. Haus assured the project is properly permitted by the DNR and other regulating agencies, and that Christenson’s vision doesn’t include lakefront condominiums or a rumored golf course.

In recent years there have been battles over navigability issues and runoff pollution impacting public water in the region’s watershed.

Working with local Republican state legislators, Christenson’s team in 2017 fashioned a bill signed into law by Gov. Scott Walker restricting the DNR’s ability to change navigability determination on private land where a certain habitat improvement program is in place. Opponents included members of several state conservation groups who contended the bill would tie the DNR’s hands on navigability issues in the future.

In another recent case, a complaint was lodged against the Christenson project after a heavy rain is believed to have created a spill flowing from the property onto county land and into a creek bed leading to the Chippewa River. Wardens conducted an investigation over several days in June 2017. A source told Wisconsin Outdoor News the event was “well-documented” with interviews, water samples and photos.

After reviewing the evidence, upper administration didn’t pursue the case, the source said.

Details of the alleged incident are contained in a DNR case activity report WON obtained through an open records request filed in February and received in May.

Speaking with Christenson about the pollution complaint, investigating warden John Schreiber’s report said Christenson told Schreiber “if he (Christenson) needed to make a phone call to make things go away he would.” And, that “he (Christenson) was a ‘very high profile’ person and this was a ‘very high profile’ project,” and that Christenson “didn’t want to ‘trump’ anyone but if he needed to ‘trump’ us (DNR) on this he would.” Further, in wanting an expedited permit to meet project deadlines, he (Christenson) stated, “Only one person in Madison Water Regulations with the DNR was causing hold-ups on the project,” and Christenson stated “We’re working on that problem.”

DNR spokesperson James Dick said an inspection team visited the property in June 2017 and informed Christenson about “items that needed to be corrected.” Dick said that a later visit found the corrective measures to be satisfactory and the agency decided “no further enforcement action was deemed necessary.”

“This is an example of our stepped-up enforcement protocol that is standard procedure when addressing environmental complaints,” Dick said in an email to WON. “When violations come to our attention we notify the violator and talk them through the steps needed to come into compliance. If that is done, we have accomplished our goal of seeking compliance.”

As for the intent of Christenson’s alleged remarks to Schreiber?

“We have no particular reaction to (Christenson’s alleged) comments in the case activity report, other than to say they had no impact on the decision not to pursue further enforcement action,” Dick said. “In this situation, the watershed program in consultation with legal collectively made the decision that further enforcement action was not necessary.”

Christenson’s attorney, Tom Bilski of Osseo, said Christenson knew the complaint “had no merit.” Explaining Christenson’s alleged remarks to Schreiber, Bilski replied in an email that Christenson was advising Schreiber he might have to contact legal counsel and “any comments regarding trump were taken out of context and that Lee Christenson was using a metaphor from the game of bridge in referring to trump.”

Christenson defended himself.

“This is a great thing, not a bad thing,” Christenson said. “I don’t want people to be mad at me. (The warden) egged me on and got me mad. I sort of left both barrels go. I don’t back down. I’m just trying to make a difference.”