Tradition going strong at traditional bow shoot [videos]



ANDOVER, Minn. — Call it a “sticks” fix.

The Rapids Archery Traditional Shoot at the Rapids Archery Club in Andover, Minn., is a traditional bow tradition – it celebrated its 28th year over Father’s Day weekend.

According to club officials, the event drew about 250 participants Saturday and Sunday, June 16-17. Participants camped at the rural site on the wooded fringes of the Twin Cities metro, shot animal targets on three different and challenging courses, or loops, and enjoyed time with other traditional bow enthusiasts (including vendors) on a weekend when spots of rain did little to dampen spirits.



It made for a mini commune, a gathering place for those who embrace traditional bows – longbows or recurves that don’t include sights, stabilizers or other accessories. Simply “sticks,” as many call them.

The annual event again was a draw for men and women as well as boys and girls of about all ages. One of those boys, Keegan Gudowicz, 9, of Duluth, was participating with his father, E.J., for the second consecutive year. And there was no place the younger Gudowicz would rather have been.

“Last year I gave him the option of doing one camping shoot, and before I could finish, he said ‘Coon Rapids,'” E.J. Gudowicz said of this event, held on the edge of the communities of Andover and Coon Rapids.

For a feature story and additional photos on the event, see the June 22 issue of Minnesota Outdoor News.