Minnesota’s Kouffeld among finalists in Extreme Huntress competition

Grand Rapids, Minn. — Meadow Kouffeld, one of two Minnesota women among the 20 semi-finalists for the online Extreme Huntress competition, advanced to the final round and will compete against three other women at a Texas hunting ranch in August.

Kouffeld, of Grand Rapids, made a push on social media in the final weeks of a public online vote, where she shot up from fifth place in votes to second overall. But a panel of judges had the former Ruffed Grouse Society staffer as the top-ranked contestant based on a weighted set of criteria, which included skill level.

Both the online vote tally and judges score figured into a final score, where Kouffeld finished second overall.

Tara Hokuff, of Bemidji, finished seventh overall.

“Minnesota will be represented!” Hokuff said in an email to Outdoor News.

Joining Kouffeld in the top four were Ulrika Karlsson-Arne, of Sweden, Tatianna Orosova, of Slovakia and Jamie Belknap, of Spokane Valley, Wash.

Kouffeld said she is looking to shore up her skills over the next month or so before departing for San Antonio on July 29.

That’s included reviewing previous seasons of the online competition, which is in its 10th season.

“I have been watching a couple of them every night,” said Kouffeld of the competition that will head to a 5,400-acre section of the Y.O. Ranch near Mountain Home, Texas.

The ranch has exotic animals roaming on it, and a portion of the competition will include hunting, which is an area of strength for Kouffeld.

A California native, Kouffeld and her sister have made it an annual tradition to pursue big game somewhere, and a recent trip had the duo on an African safari. But her understanding of wildlife biology — and the degrees she holds on the subject — probably didn’t hurt her score with the judges.

She’s a bird dog enthusiast, hunting and training Deutsch-Drathaars, and her career (she is now a natural resources instructor at Itasca Community College) has already had her involved in the main objective of Extreme Huntress, which is to provide positive role models in the outdoors to other girls and women. At RGS, she has been involved in hunter recruitment and retention efforts via the Women’s Intro to Wingshooting program.

While Kouffeld is a regular at the local shotgun range, she acknowledges her need to do some shoring-up on the gun range.

“My biggest weakness is speed shooting and the three gun,” she said, noting that competition involving a drill of target shooting using a hand gun, automatic rifle and semi-automatic shotgun. “I don’t have much experience with it. I have reached out to the community in town, and will do some traveling to shoot with other people willing to help. I am looking for coaches.”

Part of the competition includes a biathlon (a combination of shooting and running in this case) for which Kouffeld said she will also need to prepare.

“There is a lot of running and shooting small rimfire rifles, standing and sitting in different positions with an increased heart rate,” she said, before speaking more generally about how she’ll prepare. “I am going to touch up on things like field scoring, scoring animals in the hoof. I am good with a compound bow, but not a recurve, so I will work on that.”

Her strengths, as they relate to the competition?

“My knowledge, my ability to talk about conservation and the challenges it faces, my hunting skills, those are my standout strengths really,” she said. “I am more of a jack-of-all trades-than a specialist.”

She said the amount of support she was able to get in the final days surprised her, but she expanded her social media campaign beyond Facebook to Instagram, where she pleaded with people to vote for her (and voters could place only one vote, and it required several steps of authentication).

“What really surprised me was the amount of support from people in the Upper Midwest, elsewhere in the U.S., and even overseas,” said Kouffeld, who might have also benefited from a little recognition based on her past conservation efforts in the region.

In an interview with Outdoor News in May, she had said she was a bit nervous about the “popularly contest” aspect of the competition, and said she wanted to portray women in hunting in a way that doesn’t just focus on sex appeal.

It’s a cause to which she remains committed.

“I am really excited,” she said. “I learned a lot about the importance of popularity and people in general and how hard it is to get people motivated to do something. People are tough to motivate, even when it is a friend or someone you know. That was just one of the uphill battles.”

Kouffeld has a gofundme page to raise funds for travel and related expenses (https://bit.ly/2y4uxHh). She is planning on a fun shoot, likely at the Grand Rapids Gun Club, as a sendoff before heading to Texas in July. Details will be published in a coming edition of Outdoor News.

The entire competition will be filmed, with episodes airing online later this year, with another round of public voting. The winner will be determined by a combination of their score in the outdoor skills competition (30 percent), a separate score from the judges in the hunting competition (60 percent), and the online vote after the episodes air (10 percent).

The winner will be announced at the Dallas Safari Club convention in January.