Fishing tips: Charge batteries and check over small engines to prepare for next ice angling season

Charge up your batteries for your fishing electronics over the summer months to extend their life!

In mid-June, ice fishing probably isn’t the first thing on your mind, but paying attention to ice gear now will save you dollars and headaches when colder temps arrive.

Start by maintaining the batteries for your ice fishing electronics. Charge them and note any batteries that have drained down; they’ll probably need replacing before the hardwater season arrives. While you’re at it, top off batteries in snowmobiles and ATVs that see little or no use in the summer.

Check all your small gasoline engines such as power augers, generators, ATVs, and snowmobiles. How you stored your engines will determine the action you take now. If you “summerized” the engine by treating and fogging the cylinders and carbs, then you should be set. I treat the gas at season’s end, then start my power auger and generator periodically during summer to keep fresh gas in the carburetors and prevent diaphragms and hoses from drying out.

Check on storage locations of all your other winter gear such as clothing and shelters to ensure it is safe and out of harms way from the sun, mice, and theft. Or maybe you haven’t properly stored your gear yet, and it simply could use a little attention.

Good luck fishing!

