Fishing tips: Charge batteries and check over small engines to prepare for next ice angling season

Jason Revermann
Share This:
Charge up your batteries for your fishing electronics over the summer months to extend their life!

In mid-June, ice fishing probably isn’t the first thing on your mind, but paying attention to ice gear now will save you dollars and headaches when colder temps arrive.

Start by maintaining the batteries for your ice fishing electronics. Charge them and note any batteries that have drained down; they’ll probably need replacing before the hardwater season arrives. While you’re at it, top off batteries in snowmobiles and ATVs that see little or no use in the summer.

Start your power augers for a few minutes to make sure there is treated gas in the carburetor and gas lines. The neighbors might think you’re crazy but they will be the ones with their augers in the shop next winter while you’re catching fish!

Check all your small gasoline engines such as power augers, generators, ATVs, and snowmobiles. How you stored your engines will determine the action you take now. If you “summerized” the engine by treating and fogging the cylinders and carbs, then you should be set. I treat the gas at season’s end, then start my power auger and generator periodically during summer to keep fresh gas in the carburetors and prevent diaphragms and hoses from drying out.

Check on storage locations of all your other winter gear such as clothing and shelters to ensure it is safe and out of harms way from the sun, mice, and theft. Or maybe you haven’t properly stored your gear yet, and it simply could use a little attention.

Good luck fishing!

Click HERE to check out more fishing and hunting tips by Jason Revermann.

Related Post

Tradition going strong at traditional bow shoot
This summer, fishing takes a back seat to time on ...
DNA results show mysterious canine is a wolf
Tournament fishing has made Americans better angle...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *