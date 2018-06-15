With four ‘mystery’ hunters picked, Wisconsin closes in on first managed elk hunt

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin DNR has picked four hunters to participate in Wisconsin’s first managed elk hunt.

And just who are those lucky hunters? We may never know.

Agency officials announced this week that they chose the hunters through a random drawing Monday. The agency didn’t release the names of the hunters – in an email from Outdoor News to the DNR asking about the names of the hunters, the DNR replied that the names wouldn’t be disclosed to protect those hunters’ privacy.

More than 38,000 Wisconsin residents entered the drawing. Proceeds from elk license applications and the RMEF drawing – reportedly more than $13,000 – are earmarked for elk management in Wisconsin, the DNR said in a news release this week.

“Offering this hunt has taken Wisconsin’s elk management program to a whole new level,” Kevin Wallenfang, DNR deer and elk ecologist, said in the release. “There has been high interest and excitement since we announced the hunt, and it has brought a level of awareness to a lot of people who didn’t even know that we have elk in our state. It’s an important opportunity to inform and build advocacy for our elk reintroduction effort, while providing a limited but exciting recreational opportunity. We anticipate more tags in the future as the herds grow.”

An additional license will be awarded through a raffle conducted by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased by clicking here. The winner will be drawn Aug. 11.

The hunt will be limited to the Clam Lake herd, in Sawyer, Bayfield, Ashland and Price counties. It will run from Oct. 13 to Nov. 11 and from Dec. 13-21.

“The hunt will occur after the rut and the area is dense forest with openings, so it won’t be easy,” Wallenfang said. “But we estimate about 70 adult bulls in the Clam Lake herd, so it will be a hunt to remember for those lucky winners.”