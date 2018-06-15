Fresh Salmon Cakes With Yogurt-Dill Sauce

A recipe shared by Outdoor News reader: Alice Blain of Mencosta, MI

Photo copyright protected

If you’re a fan of crab cakes, you’re going to enjoy this recipe shared by Alice Blain of Mecosta, Michigan that taps fresh wild salmon. Many anglers like to trim their fillets for even cooking on the grill, and this is an ideal use for those smaller pieces of salmon. To get the patties to hold together, it is necessary to allow the mix to adequately chill as noted in the directions. We tried forming the patties and then chilling, and that worked well. Just seat the individual patties on waxed paper and cover loosely overnight in the refrigerator.

FRESH SALMON CAKES

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup minced onion

2 Tablespoons minced red bell pepper

2 Tablespoons minced celery

¼ teaspoon salt

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 1/4 pounds fresh wild salmon, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup saltine cracker crumbs

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons Old Bay Seafood Seasoning

1 Tablespoon more saltine cracker crumbs, or more if wanted

3 Tablespoons olive oil, or as needed

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion, red pepper, celery, and salt in hot oil until onion is soft and translucent about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature while you chop the salmon. Chop salmon, add cooled onion mixture, mayonnaise, 1/4 cup cracker crumbs, garlic, and Old Bay. Mix together in a bowl until blended together. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, 1 to 2 hours or overnight. Form salmon mixture into four 1-inch thick patties; sprinkle remaining cracker crumbs over each patty. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook patties in hot oil until golden and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Optional Yogurt-Dill Sauce

½ cup plain yogurt

1 Tablespoons fresh or dried dill

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Mix together and serve with salmon cakes