Shultzabarger first woman state forester, bureau director

Harrisburg, Pa. — Ellen Shultzabarger, a veteran of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s Bureau of Forestry, has been appointed state forester and will serve as director of the bureau, becoming the first woman to hold those positions since the creation about 125 years ago of what is now the DCNR Bureau of Forestry.

Shultzabarger, 41, has worked for 14 years in various positions in the Bureau of Forestry, most recently as the Chief of Conservation Science and Ecological Resources. Before starting with the DCNR in 2004, Shultzabarger served with the Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife, Tufts University and several local and national non-profit conservation organizations.

Shultzabarger graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resources. She also received a graduate certification in Urban Environmental Planning and Policy from Tufts University. She lives in Lancaster with her husband, Brian, and their two children.

— Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources