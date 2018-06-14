It’s official: Black buffalo taken on Ottawa County’s Grand River is a state record

The Michigan DNR confirmed a new state record black buffalo on June 12.

The fish, a member of the sucker family, was taken by Brandonn Kramer of Muskegon, Mich., at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 25 on the Grand River in Ottawa County. Assistance was provided by Kramer’s friend and fishing cohort, Shawn Grawbarger, also of Muskegon. The fish weighed 46.54 pounds and measured 39.75 inches. Kramer was bowfishing when he took the record fish.

The record was verified by Jay Wesley, a DNR fisheries manager for Lake Michigan.

The previous state record black buffalo was caught by Sage Colegrove of Muskegon, also on the Grand River in Ottawa County, on April 12, 2015. That fish weighed 44.54 pounds and measured 38.5 inches.

State records in Michigan are recognized by weight only. To qualify for a state record, identification must be verified by a DNR fisheries biologist.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/masterangler.