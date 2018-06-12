Georgia coast: Where bald eagle nest numbers soar

(Windigo Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) _ Wildlife officials say Chatham County is No. 1 in the state again for the number of bald eagle nests found countywide, with a tally of 27 nests this year.

That’s up from 22 last year, also a state high.

The Savannah Morning News reports that the next closest county surveyed was McIntosh, with 13 nests.

Chatham County’s total included a rare ground nest discovered on Cabbage Island, southwest of Tybee Island.

That was the first known ground nest of a bald eagle recorded in Georgia.

Three to four other nests were either substantially damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Irma last fall.

However, 11 new nests were found, including five on the coast.