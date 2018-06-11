Boat launches closed at Blue Marsh Lake

Reading, Pa. — Due to recent rains and flood damage reduction actions at Blue Marsh Lake the boat launches there are closed to the Public.

The lake level is three feet over normal summer pool and still rising. This morning it was determined that the Schuylkill river could accept additional storm run-off and at 9 a.m. actions were taken by the dam operators to start increasing the outflow from the dam to control water levels in the lake.

The current release of water from the Dam is approximately 2,650 cubic feet per second. While this is not a major release it is a significant amount of water. There is no projection of how long it will take to bring the lake levels down to a level that will allow the launches to open.

People visiting Blue Marsh should be aware of the closure of the boat launches and the restriction on boating at the facility. Visitors who are using the trail should be aware that low sections may be flooded. Anyone venturing into wet areas should use caution.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.