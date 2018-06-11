Archery deer reg changes likely in the works in handful of counties

Pointing to potential changes to the archery deer season in a handful of counties, the Illinois DNR has invited hunters, landowners, and others interested in deer management to attend public meetings. The first meeting will be held June 12 in Champaign, with the second on June 14 in Decatur.

The DNR’s Division of Wildlife Resources will provide information about the status of deer populations in in Champaign, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt counties. The agency will accept comments on a number of alternative management options intended to boost deer populations in those counties. Most of these options would require changes to the archery regulations that have been in effect for the past several years.

“Unless there is significant opposition to growing deer herds to currently-adopted county goals, the DNR would propose changes to the archery deer regulations for the five counties this summer through the State of Illinois’ administrative rules process,” the DNR said in an announcement. “Depending on when any regulation changes are approved by the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR), they could go into effect for the upcoming 2018 Archery Deer Season, or they may have to wait until the 2019 season.”

The two public open-house meetings (both run from 5-7 p.m.):