‘No registration weekend’ for ATVs postponed until Sept. 7-9

Minnesota’s “no registration weekend” for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), which was scheduled for June 8-10, has been postponed until Sept. 7-9, according to the Minnesota DNR.

The change will allow for the completion of new trails, including a 159-mile route that will connect several communities in northwestern Itasca County and a trail that will connect Balsam and Bigfork, the DNR said in a news release Thursday, June 7 announcing the date change.

On Sept. 7-9, Minnesotans with an ATV registered for private or agricultural use won’t need to pay the additional registration fee ($53.50 for three years) to ride the state’s public ATV trails. Out-of-state riders can explore Minnesota ATV trails that weekend as well, without the need for a nonresident trail pass ($21 annually). This will be the fifth year Minnesota is providing ATV riders with free access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails.

Trail maps, updates on trail conditions, youth ATV Safety training and other OHV information can be found online at www.mndnr.gov/ohv.