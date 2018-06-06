Host city Luverne has early bead on pheasant opener

(Photo by Bill Diers)

While most of the state is embracing the thought of the summer season, it’s pheasant-hunting planning season in far southern Minnesota.

Planning is underway for the eighth annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener, Oct. 12-13 in Luverne, in the southwest corner of the state. It marks the first time Luverne has hosted the event, and according to a Minnesota DNR news release, excitement is already starting to build out that way.

“We’re very excited to host the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener,” Rick Peterson, chairman of the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener committee in Luverne, said in the release. “This will be a great way to showcase the many hunting and unique tourism opportunities available in Rock County.”

Luverne was selected through an application process that considered hunting land in the area, event facilities and community support. The greater Rock County area has a rich outdoors heritage that includes Blue Mounds State Park and Touch the Sky Prairie, the DNR said in the release.

In addition to pheasant hunting, the weekend event will include a public dedication of Rooster Ridge Wildlife Management Area west of Luverne, and a Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener Community Banquet. Information and updates will be available at www.exploreminnesota.com/MNGPHO.

The Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener was initiated by Governor Dayton in 2011. The event highlights the local hunting, recreational, and tourism opportunities host communities have to offer visitors.