RV company Winnebago adds boats to the mix with Chris-Craft acquisition

RV maker Winnebago Industries, Inc., announced Monday, June 4 that it has acquired recreational boat builder Chris-Craft from Stellican Ltd., which has owned Chris-Craft since 2001.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Chris-Craft marks Winnebago’s first entry into the marine market. … This acquisition aligns with our strategic initiative to further diversify Winnebago Industries within the outdoor lifestyle market,” Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said in a news release. “Additionally, we see a significant intersection between the RV and marine lifestyles and view marine as a natural adjacency to our existing outdoor lifestyle portfolio, with similar customer demographics and significant ownerhip crossover.”

Winnebago, which is based in Forest City, Iowa, with executive offices in Eden Prairie, Minn., said it expects to maintain Chris-Craft’s Sarasota, Fla., headquarters. Last week, snowmobile and all-terrain-vehicle maker Polaris Industries, Inc., based in Medina, Minn., reportedly acquired Boat Holdings, a pontoon boat company out of Elkhart, Ind.