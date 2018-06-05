DNR wants your input on Ohio’s trails

Ohio offers more than 5,000 miles of trails for mountain biking and the like. (Ohio State Park/Ohio DNR)

Columbus – If you use any of the variety of trails in the state of Ohio, this message is for you: The Ohio DNR would like to hear from you about your trail preferences.

Ohio offers more than 5,000 miles of hiking, biking, bridle, mountain biking and water trails. According to the DNR, trails improve quality of life and boost outdoor recreational opportunities for all Ohioans by allowing families and friends to participate in outdoor activities close to home.

The DNR and the Ohio Trails Partnership are requesting feedback to create the state’s next plan for recreational trails of all types throughout Ohio. The DNR will host five regional meetings for everyone from trail managers to planners to advocates to trail users.

The focus of these meetings is to garner ideas, which will formulate a state plan for recreational trails. This plan helps to set funding priorities of the State’s Clean Ohio Trails Fund and the federal Recreational Trails Program. Topics of discussion will include nature trails, multi-use/greenway paths, water trails, motorized recreational trails, equestrian trails and mountain bike trails.

Each meeting will begin at 2 p.m. – with a short presentation followed by facilitated input from meeting attendees to help chart a future for recreational trails across Ohio – at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 19 – Southwest Ohio, Caesar Creek U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Visitor Center, 4020 N. Clarksville Road, Waynesville, OH 45068.

Thursday, June 21 – Northeast Ohio, District 3 Wildlife Office, 912 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron, OH 44319.

Tuesday, June 26 – Central Ohio, Horace R. Collins Laboratory, 3307 S. Old State Road, Delaware, OH 43015.

Thursday, June 28 – Southeast Ohio, Division 4 Wildlife Office, 360 E. State Street, Athens, OH 45701.

Tuesday, July 17 – Northwest Ohio, Buehner Center, 5402 Wilkins Road, Whitehouse, OH 43571.

Those planning to attend these meetings should RSVP to DNR Trails Coordinator Tom Arbour at tom.arbour@dnr.state.oh.us or call 614-265-6575.