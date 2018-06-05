DNR invites public to serve on council to help boost hunter, angler numbers

Angler and hunter recruitment is part of the R3 effort. (Photo by Rob Drieslein)

Efforts to increase the number of hunters and anglers in Minnesota will gain new focus with advice from a 15-member council that the Minnesota DNR is establishing to zero in on hunter and angler recruitment, retention and reactivation, the agency said in a news release.

“The outcome may decide the success of conservation efforts valued by Minnesotans whether or not they hunt and fish. But we need the public’s help and guidance to move the needle,” said James Burnham, DNR hunter and angler recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) coordinator.

Citizens may nominate themselves through Friday, June 22, to serve on the 10 open seats of the council, for two-year terms, with meetings scheduled every three months.

The council will work with and advise the DNR on R3 efforts, programs and potential partnerships that will benefit the recruitment of new hunters and anglers, the retention of current outdoor enthusiasts, and the reactivation of individuals who have not been active recently in hunting or fishing.

This council will build on previous work from an R3 summit convened by the DNR in 2016 with a variety of interested groups. Out of the summit came a recommendation for creating a council made up of Minnesota residents to help shape R3 efforts across the state.

The DNR has invited groups to nominate members to help lead the council, including the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, National Wild Turkey Federation, Women Hunting and Fishing in all Seasons, Trout Unlimited and Pheasants Forever.

“We welcome anybody to apply who’s interested in helping reverse a projected national decline in hunting and fishing and the corresponding shortfall that will follow in how we manage natural resources,” Burnham said.

Applications and more information on R3 in Minnesota may be found at mndnr.gov/R3. For questions about the process, or the role of the R3 council, contact Burnham at james.burnham@state.mn.us or 651-259-5191.