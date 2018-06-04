Wisconsin quarantines deer, elk farm after CWD positives

In Wisconsin, a 15-year-old whitetail doe tested positive for CWD.

MADISON, Wis. — State officials have quarantined a deer farm and an elk farm after animals on both properties tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced the quarantines Friday. The agency said in a news release that the National Veterinary Laboratory confirmed Thursday that a 15-year-old whitetail doe and a 2-year-old elk cow tested positive.

The deer farm is located in Dane. The elk farm is in Richland Center.

DATCP spokeswoman Leeann Duwe says the agency doesn’t know how the animals contracted the disease. The release said the deer farm has been double-fenced since 2009. The elk farm hasn’t purchased or sold any elk in five years.