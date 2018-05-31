New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – June 1, 2018

(Editor’s note: A criminal charge is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of the criminal law, and it is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the state of New York’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.)

Unlabeled waste oil tank

(Rockland County)

On Jan. 8, ECOs Adam Johnson and Corey Hornicek were patrolling the town of Stony Point, performing compliance checks of automotive repair shops. During a follow-up check at a garage in the process of removing pre-existing underground petroleum bulk storage tanks, the officers observed a large unlabeled tank behind the building. The ECOs questioned the repair shop’s owner, who told the officers that he used the tank to store used waste oil. However, it is a violation to fail to label a waste oil tank with its capacity and the words, “Waste Oil.” The officers also educated the owner on the corrective measures necessary to be in compliance with Environmental Conservation Law. The owner was issued a ticket for failure to label waste oil tanks returnable to the Stony Point Town Court.

Deer poacher busted again

(Erie County)

On Jan. 9, ECO Tim Machnica responded to the city of Lackawanna to meet up with a Lackawanna police officer concerning an 8-point buck that was found shot in a resident’s backyard. The Lackawanna Police Department had identified a possible suspect. Machnica searched the DEC database and found that in 2011, the suspect had been charged with illegally taking two deer in Lackawanna. After finding 50 pounds of cracked corn on the ground and after a lengthy interview with this suspect, it was determined that the deer had been shot with a crossbow out of the bedroom window of the man’s residence. Lackawanna is a closed area for deer hunting, and deer season had been closed for several weeks. Machnica issued summonses for taking deer out of season, hunting deer over bait, killing deer except as permitted (in a closed area), and unlawfully feeding deer. The defendant faces fines of up to $4,500 and court surcharges. Lackawanna PD was also conducting an investigation.

One illegal deer turns into four

(Westchester County)

On Jan. 11, ECO Craig Tompkins received a call from a state trooper reporting that an officer had encountered a man and a woman searching for a deer on a golf course in the town of Somers around 1 a.m. that morning. During the initial encounter, the man stated that he had shot an injured doe deer with his bow to “put it out of its misery” after the woman had struck it with her car when she was picking him up from coyote hunting nearby. The trooper sensed that something was not right about the situation and temporarily seized the bow and accompanying arrows before allowing the subjects to leave. When Tompkins arrived at the New York State Police barracks to gather the information, he performed a check on the individual who had shot the deer, and discovered the subject did not have a valid hunting license. The man was called to return to the station for further questioning and admitted to shooting the doe from the roadway. The subject also admitted to shooting three other deer during the season without a valid hunting license. Appropriate tickets were issued, all returnable to Somers Town Court. Charges include illegally taking protected wildlife, hunting big game during the closed season, shooting from a public highway, and hunting big game without a license.

Tragedy averted

(Cayuga County)

On Jan. 11, ECO Scott Angotti was patrolling in the town of Montezuma when he spotted a man lying on the ground near a small pine tree. At first glance, Angotti believed the man was taking down Christmas lights, but intuition caused him to turn around and check on the subject. It turned out the 93-year-old man had fallen, was unable to get up and had been out in the cold and rain for over an hour. When the ECO called out to the subject, he could only wave for the officer to approach. Angotti assisted the man back to his house and contacted medical personnel for an evaluation. Angotti recognized symptoms indicating the onset of hypothermia. The subject was grateful for Angotti’s “good eye” and the much-needed assistance.

No tags mean no sales

(Bronx County)

On Jan. 14, ECOs Ryan Kelley, Shane Dobies and Sarah Barrett conducted plainclothes inspections of retail seafood companies in Bronx County. Upon entering one store, the ECOs were unable to locate any mandatory tags for the shellfish on display. The tags show customers where and when the shellfish were harvested and that the shellfish were harvested from certified waters. The ECOs identified themselves and requested to see the shellfish tags, but the employees were unable to locate them. An inspection of the cold storage room revealed another full bushel of top neck clams and two full boxes of oysters, all of which lacked the proper paperwork. In all, 380 clams and 308 oysters were seized, photographed, and destroyed. The company was issued one citation for possessing untagged shellfish. The case was pending in Bronx Criminal Court.

Hit and run

(Queens County)

On Jan. 11, Major Scott Florence’s unmarked patrol vehicle was involved in a hit and run motor vehicle accident while parked in Queens. By the time the damage was discovered, it was too late to find any suspected vehicles or eyewitnesses in the area. ECOs Josh Jarecki and Matt Thibodeau were assigned with the task of trying to identify the culprit. Jarecki collected hours of surveillance footage shot from nearby businesses. ECOs analyzed it multiple times in fast forward, reverse, slow motion and from all different angles. ECOs identified the truck that had struck the patrol vehicle and were able to get a name and address for the company. The owner of the company confirmed who the driver was that day, and the GPS route for that day’s deliveries put it at the scene. Lt. Eric Dowling used the information collected to determine that the driver’s New York State driver’s license was also suspended. The ECOs interviewed the subject and issued him tickets for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident without reporting and aggravated unlicensed operation, both returnable to the Queens County Court.



(Westchester County)

On Jan. 16, ECO Dustin Dainack was notified that there was a fuel spill at the town offices in Lewisboro due to a ruptured valve on a delivery truck. The flow from the fuel oil was close to entering a storm drain system that feeds into New York City’s Cross River Reservoir. Dainack and ECO Aaron Bonilla arrived on scene and quickly assessed the situation. The spill was released from the containment trough that runs along the top of the tanker, which is designed to catch overflow/spilled material during fuel loading. The trough has a drain at the rear of the truck that had cracked, and only the fuel oil contained in the trough was released to the ground. An estimated 40-50 gallons was captured by the Lewisboro Fire Department and prevented from flowing into the sewer system, with no impact to the reservoir or drinking water. An environmental cleanup contractor was contacted. Dainack interviewed representatives from the oil delivery company and inspected the tanker truck, determining that the spill was avoidable and caused by the company overfilling the tank as well as a lack of maintenance trailer. A summons was issued to the company for depositing noisome and unwholesome substances onto a highway.