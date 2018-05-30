Time winding down to apply for Shimano scholarship program

LADSON, S.C. — For graduating high school seniors, undergrad and graduate students interested in fisheries, wildlife and natural resource fields of study, the application period for the Shimano Varsity Program Scholarships is winding down.

Shimano North American Fishing, Inc., is awarding up to $30,000 in financial assistance to future leaders in conservation, fisheries and wildlife sciences and management, according to the company.

Application forms – with a May 31 deadline – are available on the Shimano website at Shimano Varsity Program Scholarship. The program is open to U.S. and Canadian high school seniors, college undergraduate and graduate students who are members of B.A.S.S., and majoring in biology, fisheries, wildlife or a natural resource related field.

Successful applicants will be notified by July 1. The award is made directly to the student winner and can be used as needed for tuition, textbooks or living expenses.