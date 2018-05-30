Colorado county opposes reintroduction of wolves

The Mesa County (Colo.) Commission has urged the federal government in a resolution to follow the recommendations of the Colorado Wildlife Commission, which opposes reintroduction of the gray wolf to Colorado, according to a recent story in The Daily Sentinel.

“These animals are killers,” Commissioner Scott McInnis said in the story. “They have no place in this state.”

According to the story, allowing gray wolves to prowl Colorado’s high country would imperil the small moose population atop Grand Mesa and threaten other game species, the Mesa County Commission said.