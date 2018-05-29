Ohio hunters see spike in harvest, total 22,571 turkeys

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio hunters checked a total of 22,571 wild turkeys during the combined 2018 spring wild turkey south zone hunting season, northeast zone hunting season and youth wild turkey hunting season, April 21-May 27, according to the Ohio DNR. In 2017, hunters checked a total of 21,042 wild turkeys.

Hunters checked 20,689 birds during the 2018 wild turkey south zone and northeast zone hunting seasons compared to 19,147 birds in 2017. Youth hunters checked 1,882 birds during the 2018 youth season compared to 1,895 in 2017.

Ohio’s 2018 spring wild turkey season was open from Monday, April 23, to Sunday, May 20, in the south zone and from Monday, April 30, to Sunday, May 27, in the northeast zone. Youth season was April 21-22. Hunters can view the 2018 spring turkey season zone map and harvest regulations at wildohio.gov.

Wild turkeys were extirpated in Ohio by 1904 and were reintroduced in the 1950s by the ODNR Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s first modern-day wild turkey season opened in 1966 in nine counties, and hunters checked 12 birds. The wild turkey harvest topped 1,000 for the first time in 1984. Spring turkey hunting opened statewide in 2000, and Ohio hunters checked more than 20,000 wild turkeys for the first time that year.

Harvest totals by county follow. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2018, and the 2017 numbers are in parentheses. (*– Northeast zone county, which was open to wild turkey hunting through Sunday, May 27. All numbers are raw data and subject to change.)

Adams: 398 (503); Allen: 71 (91); Ashland: 294 (275); Ashtabula*: 573 (645); Athens: 573 (410); Auglaize: 42 (60); Belmont: 738 (535); Brown: 383 (426); Butler: 207 (189); Carroll: 509 (449); Champaign: 89 (89); Clark: 21 (18); Clermont: 347 (418); Clinton: 63 (45); Columbiana: 350 (332); Coshocton: 803 (654); Crawford: 62 (75); Cuyahoga*: 11 (10); Darke: 49 (45); Defiance: 223 (291); Delaware: 105 (102); Erie: 48 (57); Fairfield: 128 (130); Fayette: 14 (15); Franklin: 20 (23); Fulton: 109 (141); Gallia: 455 (472); Geauga*: 260 (246); Greene: 16 (24); Guernsey: 803 (564); Hamilton: 93 (108); Hancock: 38 (52); Hardin: 86 (87); Harrison: 697 (551); Henry: 68 (58); Highland: 377 (457); Hocking: 443 (379); Holmes: 398 (377); Huron: 162 (170); Jackson: 492 (448); Jefferson: 497 (403); Knox: 459 (436); Lake*: 65 (86); Lawrence: 256 (293); Licking: 456 (419); Logan: 118 (137); Lorain: 145 (165); Lucas: 75 (67); Madison: 13 (6); Mahoning: 218 (231); Marion: 31 (37); Medina: 169 (172); Meigs: 673 (535); Mercer: 19 (20); Miami: 14 (24); Monroe: 808 (593); Montgomery: 21 (19); Morgan: 546 (428); Morrow: 160 (181); Muskingum: 793 (612); Noble: 585 (482); Ottawa: 0 (1); Paulding: 71 (113); Perry: 440 (390); Pickaway: 25 (19); Pike: 261 (300); Portage: 274 (289); Preble: 112 (93); Putnam: 57 (66); Richland: 336 (347); Ross: 364 (391); Sandusky: 18 (21); Scioto: 289 (299); Seneca: 151 (179); Shelby: 38 (46); Stark: 326 (338); Summit: 76 (57); Trumbull*: 374 (409); Tuscarawas: 810 (676); Union: 49 (59); Van Wert: 23 (22); Vinton: 467 (361); Warren: 115 (95); Washington: 695 (544); Wayne: 123 (145); Williams: 232 (283); Wood: 19 (24); Wyandot: 87 (108). Total: 22,571 (21,042).