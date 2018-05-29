Governor’s Advisory Council seeks to fill opening on Fish and Boat Commission

Harrisburg, Pa. – The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation is seeking qualified candidates to fill an upcoming vacancy on the board of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission from the First District, which includes Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

The district has been represented with distinction by Edward Mascharka III, Erie County, since June 21, 2010.

“The governor is reaching out to the anglers and boaters of northwest Pennsylvania to find a diverse group of qualified applicants, one of which will fill this vacancy,” said Robb Miller, director of the advisory council. “We’re encouraging anyone interested in volunteering on the board to send us a letter that describes their qualifications and experience, along with a copy of their professional resume.”

Per the Fish and Boat Code, to qualify as a commissioner, the applicant must be a resident of the district and be well informed about conservation, restoration, fishing, and boating. The term of service is four years and members may serve three consecutive terms upon being nominated by the governor and confirmed by a majority of the members of the Pennsylvania Senate.

While commissioners are not compensated, they do receive travel reimbursement.

Individuals interested in applying for the seat should send their materials to Robb Miller, 400 Market Street, 7th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101-2301. Individuals may also email the information to Miller at robmille@pa.gov.

All resumes and cover letters must be received by Friday, July 20, 2018.