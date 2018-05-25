Bizarre canine critter shot in north-central Montana baffles public, biologists

The Great Falls Tribune in Montana had a bizarre critter story that went viral this week. No one, including the state’s Fish, Wildlife, and Parks department, could conclusively identify the mysterious creature, which a ranching family shot on May 16 near Denton in central Montana.

According to the agency, the animal appears at least wolf-like, and most speculation suggests it’s either a wolf or wolf/dog hybrid. Some social media chatter, however, has speculated that it’s a young bear (unlikely given its long tail) or even – in the downright mythical category – a prehistoric, extinct dire wolf. That’s an animal popularized by the fantasy television program Game of Thrones.

Is it a wolf? A hybrid? Mysterious furry creature shot in Montana https://t.co/04mvqRLIqJ pic.twitter.com/WErgR56RBk — KARE 11 (@kare11) May 25, 2018

Rather than guess at the animal’s identify, FWP sent the carcass to the Department’s lab in Bozeman, Mont., where it intended to collect tissue samples for DNA tests, then shipped it to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Laboratory in Ashland, Org.

You can read the complete FWP News Release here.

Watch the Outdoor News’ Beyond section for a final report on the story when conclusive details become available.