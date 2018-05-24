Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – May 25, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers.

June 15: Raystown Lake DU Banquet, Aitch Access Area, Raystown Lake. For more info call Ted Brenneman, 814-599-7591.

Aug. 11: Mountain Top Sportsmen’s Assoc. Banquet, Club Grounds. For more info call Scott Lidwell, 814-946-9350.

Tournaments/Contests

May 27: Three Point Sportsmen’s Assoc. Children’s Fishing Derby, 1-4 p.m., Club Ponds, Clarence. For more info call Sharon Josefik, 814-553-1910.

June 2-3: Mountain Top Sportsmen’s Assoc, Fishing Contest, 9-noon. For more info call Scott Lidwell, 814-946-9350.

Archery/Shoot

Now-Oct.: Irwin Sportsmen’s Assoc., 1st & 3rd Tue., 6:30 p.m., Ladies Instr. Pistol Shoot. For more info call Joyce Lichtenfels, 724-863-6940.

Now-Oct.: Irwin Sportsmen’s Assoc., 2nd & 4th Thurs., 6:30 p.m., Mens Instr. Pistol Shoot. For more info call John Reed, 724-864-2488.

Now-Oct.: Irwin Sportsmen’s Assoc., 2nd & 4th Thurs., 5 p.m., Pistol Pins Shoot. For more info call Mike McCauley, 724-527-3055.

Now-Oct.: Irwin Sportsmen’s Assoc., NRA Silhouette Shoot, 9 a.m. For more info call Ed Onder, 724-989-6595.

Now-Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots, 1st Sun. of each month, reg. 7-2 p.m. For more info call Glen Busch, 724-668-7129.

May 27, June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23: Rochester Sportsmen’s Club, Shoots, 8-2 p.m. For more info call Jeff Hooks, 724-601-0522.

May 27, June 24, July 29 Aug. 26:Pitcairn Monreoeville Sportsmens Club 3D Archery Shoots, 8-1 p.m. For more info call Marty, 724-581-3699.

June 6-Aug. 29: Blue Mountain Fish & Game Assoc. 3D Shoot, every Wed., 4-8 p.m. For more info call Gerald Stettler, 717-512-0609.

June 9: PA Outdoor Veterans Handgun Blockshoot, noon-7 p.m. For more info call Miranda Moyer, 610-390-0963.

Sept. 1 & 2: Ohio Society of Traditional Archers, 9 a.m., Claylick Bowhunters, Newark. For more info call Matt Fout, 740-648-5493.

* * *

Irwin Sportsmen’s/Shawn’s Archery. Schedule of events. For more info call Mike McCauley, 724-527-3055.

Now-Sept.: Pin Shoot, 2nd & 4th Thurs.

* * *

Herminie & Game Assoc., 219 Cody Rd Herminie PA, 15637. For more info call Bob Hildenbrand, 724-446-9384.

July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 1: 3D Shoot.

June 9-10: Traditional Weekend.

Dec. 30: Traditional.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

West Caln Sportsmen’s Club 3D shoots. Located in Wagontown. For more info call Steve 610-466-9336 or www.wcsportsmen.org

Sept. 8-9: 8-1 p.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues. : Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Seltzer Gun Club Shoots. Seltzer Road. For more info call Brian Murray, 570-527-5207.

June 10, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 16: 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Popodickon Bowmen 3D Shoots. 3rd Sunday of the month March-Aug. Reg. 7-noon. 295 Sunset Hill Rd, Boyertown, PA 19512. For more info call Kevin, 610-972-7474.

* * *

Daniel Boone Rod & Gun Club, 301 Dautrich Rd, Reading PA, 19606. For more info call 610-779-2090.

June 3, July 29, Aug. 25-26: Shoots 7-3 p.m.

* * *

Delaware Valley Fish & Game, 7343 Ferry Rd, New Hope, PA. For more info call Bob Strouse, 267-261-4005.

June 3, 17, July 1, 15, 29, Aug. 12, 26, Sept. 9, 23: 3D Archery.

* * *

Jefferson Sportsmen’s Assoc. 4707 Sportsman Club Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362. For more info call 717-229-2608.

June 3: 3D Archery Shoots.

Aug. 5: 3D Hunt of a Lifetime.

Oct. 14, Nov. 21: Trap Meat Shoots.

Special Events

June 2: York Area Sportsmen, Youth Field Day, 8 a.m., Izaak Walton League. For more info call 717-632-0801.

June 7-10: PA Trappers Assoc. Rendezvous, Juniata County Fairgrounds, Port Royal. 8-6 p.m. For more info www.patrappers.com

June 8-10: Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Assoc. Snake Hunt. Sinnemahoning. For more info call Bill, 814-787-8071.

June 9: Jefferson County Federation of Sportsmen, Youth Field Day, 7:30 a.m., Reynlow Park, Reynoldsville. For more info www.jeffersoncoyfd.org

Aug. 11: Shade Mountain NWTF, Youth Field Day, 8-3 p.m., Mifflin County Sportsman’s Club. For more info call John Czerniakowski, 717-437-5734.

Aug. 18: Franklin County Chapter Izaak Walton League, Gun Show & sportsman’s Sale, 8-3 p.m., St. Thomas VFD Social Hall. For more info call Craig Minnich, 717-977-9240.

Shows

June 7-10: PA Trappers Assoc. Dist. 8, Rendezvous, Juanita County Fairgrounds, Port Royal. For more info call George McEntee, 717-732-8099.

Sept. 15: PA Trappers Assoc. Dist. 8, Sportsman Show, 7-5 p.m., Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds. For more info call George McEntee, 717-732-8099.

Sept. 29-30: Lehigh Valley Knife Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Palmer Township. For more info call Bill Goodman, 610-258-5063.

Season Dates

May 31: Spring gobbler season closes (bearded birds only)

June 16: Bass (traditional harvest season) opens.

Education/Seminar

June 19: Gun Law Seminar, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn. For more info call 877-474-7184.

Meetings

SE Montg. Cty TU Chapter meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Pennypack Visitors Ctr, Huntingdon Valley. For more info call Rich Terry 215-675-1536.

Pittsburgh Downriggers meets 4th Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Coraopolis Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Jon Brogley, 412-335-1095.

Nock Mafia Bass Club. Meets the 1st Sun. of every month, 6 p.m., Silver Creek Athletic Assoc., Springtown. For more info call Steve Kaczinski, 267-374-3665.

Stony Creek Anglers meet 2nd Tues. of the Month, Norristown Manner-Chor Club, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Bruce Hexter, 610-420-0219.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Izaak Walton League of America Greene Co. Chapter meets 3rd Wed. of each month, Greene Co. Hot Rod’s House of Barbecue Restaurant, Waynesburg, 6 p.m. For more info call Ken Dufalla, 724-377-0901.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 meets every 3rd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. For more info call Don Robertson, 717-873-4171.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Corky Johnston, 724-438-0309

John Harris Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, sons of Italy Lodge #2857, Harrisburg. For more info call Eugene Rosetti, 717-763-9025.

Berks County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 8 p.m., Egelman’s Park, Reading. For more info call Cleon Garl, 610-929-0416.

Blue Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Inc. meets every 3rd Monday night, 7:30 p.m., 105 Rutt Rd, Bangor. Eastern PA. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

North Central PA Branch QDMA meets every 2nd Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Gander Mountain. For more info call Doug Garrison, 570-658-4646.

Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Assoc. General Meeting, 1st Tues of each month, except Dec., 7th. Directors Meeting 3rd Tues. of the month. For more info call 717-843-4311 ext. 117.

Franklin County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Waltonian Meadows, Chambersburg. For more info call Donald Diehl, 717-264-2044.

Lancaster Red Rose Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Schaefferstown. For mare info call Dean Baker, 717-459-3545.

Lebanon County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6:30 p.m., Jonestown. For more info call Tracy Longenecker, 717-273-7304.