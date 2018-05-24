Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 25, 2018

DISTRICT 1

CO Dave Miller set up a trail camera on a known dumping site located on private property. As you enter the area, there are signs that read “NO DUMPING.” After 48 hours, Miller checked the camera. Less than one hour after setting it up, there was a picture of a pickup truck towing a dump trailer full of trash going in, and the next picture was the truck coming out with an empty dump trailer. It wasn’t very difficult locating the individual; the name of his company is printed on both the truck and the trailer. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Brett DeLonge gave a fur presentation to a group of school children at the Lake Superior Christian Church. Nearly 40 students attended the presentation put on for children that are home-schooled.

CO Jeffrey Dell is currently investigating illegal snaring activity in Menominee County. Several violations have been discovered and the investigation is ongoing.

CO Shannon Kritz assisted the Iron River Police Department with a complaint where a dog chased and attacked a deer, injuring it to the point where it had to be dispatched. Officers were able to track down the owner of the dog, who did not know how the dog got off his chain. Kritz explained to the owner that he was responsible for keeping his dog secured. Enforcement action was taken, and the deer was given to a needy family.

CO Jeremy Sergey and PCO Kyle McQueer received a complaint that a small deer rammed a woman in the chest on her property. The woman reported that the deer looked sick and it was laying in her field by a spin-cast feeder. When the COs arrived, they learned that the woman’s son shot the deer. The COs are investigating this incident.

DISTRICT 2

CO Bobby Watson was checking a local boat launch on the Escanaba River when contact was made with a group of young fishermen. One of the fisherman appeared very nervous throughout the contact. When Watson requested the subject to produce a fishing license, the man was unable to produce a 2018 license. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Bobby Watson was checking a local boat launch when contact was made with a group of fishermen. Watson immediately noticed a pellet gun lying on the picnic table near the fishermen. After checking fishing licenses and surrounding area for any fish or harvested animals, Watson inquired as to why they had a pellet gun. One of the men stated it was for shooting cormorants if any swam by. Watson confirmed that no cormorants had swam by yet and informed the man it was illegal to shoot them.

COs Colton Gelinas and Calvin Smith were checking ice fishermen on Lake Superior. Gelinas contacted a fisherman who had five whitefish in his possession. During his contact, he observed blood next to the shanty. After moving some snow, he observed 14 whitefish heads. When questioned, it was discovered that the fisherman brought his overlimit of fish to shore. The fish were recovered from shore and a citation for overlimit of whitefish was issued, the whitefish were seized and donated to local families in need.

CO Colton Gelinas received a Report-All-Poaching complaint regarding a turkey being killed out of season in Mackinac County. Gelinas contacted the complainant who stated that he watched his neighbor shoot a turkey. Gelinas contacted the suspect about the killing of the turkey. During the investigation the suspect admitted to shooting the turkey with a rifle. A report has been filed with the Mackinac County Prosecutor’s Office.

COs Colton Gelinas, Mark Zitnik and Sgt. Jerry Fitzgibbon participated in a Cops vs. Robbers basketball fundraiser at Munising High School. All proceeds went to the Munising Senior Class.

COs Colton Gelinas and Calvin Smith attended the Straits Area Sportsmen’s Club meeting and answered questions pertaining to CWD, new fishing regulations and other recreational issues.

CO Calvin Smith and Cpl. Kevin Postma attended the St. Mary’s Walleye Club meeting where the topic at hand was fishing regulations on the St. Mary’s river system. Over 80 people attended the meeting.

CO Chris Lynch and Cpl. Mike Hammill served an arrest warrant on a subject for illegally taking multiple deer. The warrant was served without incident.

DISTRICT 3

CO Chad Baldwin investigated a privately owned cervidae facility that was believed to be delinquent in maintaining and submitting proper records. These records are required by law to be submitted annually, and during Baldwin’s investigation, he found that the owner had been notified multiple times throughout the year about his delinquent paperwork. Baldwin contacted the owner and enforcement action was taken.

CO Chad Baldwin received a complaint that an individual had attempted to scare off deer that were perusing around his apple trees. The complaint stated that the suspect accidentally shot one of the deer while using a .22 rifle to scare them off. Baldwin tracked the wounded animal and interviewed the suspect who admitted to taking the shot and stated that “next time I shouldn’t aim so low.” Law enforcement action was taken.

COs Nathan Sink and Kyle Cherry were on patrol when a building alarm call came out through central dispatch. Sink and Cherry were close to the call so they responded. After a search of the building, the COs determined the building was secure.

CO William Webster and PCO Charles Jones received a complaint in Alpena County about dogs in a field eating a wild turkey. The complainant stated he witnessed the dogs running loose but was not sure if the dogs had killed the turkey. The officers attempted to locate where the dogs might have come from. As the COs drove down the road, they observed multiple cattle loose in the roadway. Jones went to a residence to ask about the cattle and asked about the dogs. The resident admitted the dogs belonged to him and they had gotten loose. The dogs were brought back by the owner and a warning was given.

DISTRICT 4

CO Kyle Publiski and PCO Jessica Curtis were patrolling the Indian Bridge area of Mason County when they saw three anglers illegally launching their boat along the Pere Marquette River. The anglers had also parked in a no parking zone and blocked a lane of travel on a curve in the road. The COs contacted the suspects and asked why they had launched illegally. The driver of the boat replied that he didn’t want to paddle the extra distance from the actual launch. One subject had a warrant for unpaid child support and was lodged in the Mason County jail. Enforcement action was also taken for illegal launching.

COs Kyle Publiski, Brian Brosky and PCO Jessica Curtis responded to a complaint in Mason County where a bear was causing damage to a vehicle. The caller informed the COs that the bear ripped the tonneau cover off her truck to get to a 50-pound bag of corn. The COs arrived on scene, and after tracking the bear for about 10 minutes, they were able to locate the remains of the bag of corn. Wildlife Division told the COs that there was a bear trap in the area. When they went to locate it, it was apparent that the bear had eaten the bait yet remained un-trapped. The COs re-baited, adjusted and reset the trap and caught the bear the next day. The bear was relocated.

CO Steve Converse and PCO James Garrett were on foot patrol on the Little Manistee River weir when they observed an angler fishing in the closed portion of the river. The COs witnessed the angler land and put a steelhead on his stringer. The COs then approached the individual and questioned him about where the fish was caught. The individual admitted to catching the fish in the closed portion. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Josiah Killingbeck was the first to arrive to a report of an overturned boat on the Pere Marquette River. Lake County dispatch was able to contact the victims who reportedly were suffering from hypothermia and attempting to hike out from their remote location. Killingbeck and CO Brian Brosky were able to contact the victims who hiked out to a roadway and were already being treated by EMS. The victims had attempted to “jump a log” in their boat which resulted with them flipping over and the boat nearly breaking in half. The subjects were very thankful to have made it out of the river with water conditions being high and swift from recent rain and snow melt. Arrangements were made to have the boat removed.

DISTRICT 5

While following up on a complaint of a deer blind left on state land in Kalkaska County, CO Mike Hearn and PCO Micah Hintze met with a male subject. It was determined the blind belonged to the subject, who had been cited for the same violation in the past. While discussing the matter and the subject’s prior season success, statements and evidence were obtained possibly linking him to the illegal harvest of an antlered deer. A follow-up investigation into the suspect’s license history and an interview produced a confession and confirmed the suspicions of the COs. Charges are currently pending with the Kalkaska County Prosecutor’s Office.

CO John Huspen and PCO Stephen Butzin responded to a complaint of a deer carcass located in a trash bag at a residence in Crawford County. The two COs located evidence in the bag and traced it back to a residence a few blocks down the road. At the residence, the COs discovered deer hair and blood outside. They questioned the suspect who admitted to finding the deer in the middle of the road a few nights prior. The suspect stated he knew he needed a tag and had been cited once before in a similar situation. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Casey Pullum and PCO Josh Boudreaux spoke at the Mio-Au Sable School in Oscoda County to the senior class about recruiting. Approximately 30 students attended the talk.

CO Ethan Gainforth testified at a show cause hearing related to a hunting violation case from the 2017 deer season. The two subjects were involved with various violations including hunting without a license, hunting with an unlawful device, and excessive baiting. The judge ordered their hunting equipment to be condemned. The equipment included a Benjamin Air Bow with an infrared scope as well as a Ten Point Phantom Crossbow totaling approximately $5,000. As part of the criminal statute, each of the subjects were also ordered to pay the maximum fine for their violations.

DISTRICT 6

COs Joe Myers and PCO Adam Beuthin patrolled Gratiot County on Hunter Access Program (HAP) lands in preparation for spring turkey season. During their patrol, the COs contacted a group that was banding nesting woodcock in the area. The COs learned a lot about the life cycle of a woodcock in Michigan.

CO Josh Russell was patrolling the Greenville Dam when he noticed a subject fishing. The CO contacted the individual who was targeting pike. The CO advised the individual that pike season was closed. The individual also had not purchased a fishing license for the 2018 season. Enforcement action was taken.

While on patrol in Huron County, CO Kyle Bucholtz spoke with a fisherman. While speaking to the subject, Bucholtz noticed a cigarette at the subject’s feet. When Bucholtz advised the subject he had dropped the cigarette, the subject became visibly nervous. Bucholtz asked to see the item which turned out to be a marijuana cigarette. A citation was issued for possession of marijuana. The subject was also arrested on unrelated charges.

While following up on an investigation of an illegal blind on state land, CO Kyle Bucholtz made contact with the suspect who admitted fault. The blind was permanently set on state land with nails in the tree; it was marked in an unlawful way and had been left out past the March 1 deadline. Enforcement action was taken and the blind was to be removed.

While on patrol near Rose Island, CO Bob Hobkirk and PCO Cody Smith noticed a pop-up blind on a section of state land. Upon investigation it appeared the blind had been abandoned last fall. The blind was collected, and a seizure notice was left for the owner to claim their property. A local resident had no knowledge of the blind which could be seen from their driveway.

DISTRICT 7

COs Travis Dragomer and Zach Bauer observed two anglers fishing on the Lake Michigan side of the South Pier in St. Joseph. The COs contacted the anglers and determined one of them was fishing without a license. The individual was arrested on a warrant and issued a citation for fishing without a license.

While on patrol checking closed trout streams, CO Travis Dragomer observed an angler fishing on Mill Creek in Watervliet, Berrien County. Dragomer contacted the angler who stated he was unaware that he was fishing on a closed stream. Dragomer advised him of the Type 1 trout stream regulations and a citation was written.

CO Zach Bauer received a call from the Report-All-Poaching hotline of two anglers fishing on a closed stream. Bauer was on his day off and responded to the call. He located the two anglers on the closed stream with two steelhead. The steelhead were seized, and citations were issued for the violations.

CO Christopher Simpson received a Report-All-Poaching complaint from a concerned citizen who had witnessed a subject shoot a turkey with a pellet gun from the window of his home. Simpson responded to the area and interviewed the suspect who admitted to shooting at the flock of turkeys with a high-powered scoped pellet rifle. The subject claimed to only be trying to scare the turkeys from his birdfeeder and porch and stated he did not know he hit one of the birds. Simpson recovered the breasted-out turkey carcass near the location. The case will be submitted to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office for charges.

COs Jeff Robinette and Matt Page were patrolling St. Joseph County checking various fishing locations along the St. Joseph River when they observed an adult with two juveniles fishing. Upon exiting the patrol vehicle, the adult subject yelled at the COs “You might as well grab your ticket book, sir, because I didn’t get my license this year.” The subject was thanked for his honesty and issued a ticket for fishing without a license.

CO Chris Holmes and PCO Nick Ingersoll responded to an armed robbery of a bank in Kalamazoo. Both robbery suspects were taken into custody after a multi-agency perimeter and K-9 deployment.

DISTRICT 8

CO Brandon Hartleben and Sgt. Jason Smith worked the walleye closure along the Huron River from Ann Arbor to Ypsilanti. Numerous contacts were made during the patrol and multiple citations were issued for fishing without a license and for possessing walleye during the closed season.

CO Jeff Goss and PCO Sidney Collins found an SD card reader while checking anglers at a local park. The electronic device was found on the ground and soaking wet. After drying the SD card within the device, the COs were able to view the pictures and determine a location in which one of the pictures was believed to be taken. The information led the COs to an address in Albion in which the person in the pictures no longer lived. Local police officers were able to identify the man who was able to get his pictures and SD card reader device back.

CO Matthew Neterer received information from an investigator with Consumer Energy that it located a processed deer carcass dumped at one of its substations. The carcass still had a deer tag attached. Neterer recovered the tag and discovered that it had not been properly validated. The suspect lived a short distance down the road. Enforcement action was taken for littering and failing to validate a kill tag.

CO Matthew Neterer and PCO Amanda McCurdy were first on scene of a personal injury rollover crash in the city of Lansing. The COs provided first aid to one of the passengers, who was critically injured, until Lansing Fire Department arrived on scene. One of occupants appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and claimed that the driver fled the scene but could not provide a name or physical description. The scene was turned over to accident investigators from the Lansing Police Department.

CO Chris Maher followed up on a complaint of an individual who was trapping fox out of season. Maher found the suspect was using untagged traps and trapping out of season along with a multitude of other violations. Several warnings were given on minor violations and enforcement action was taken for taking fox during the closed season.

DISTRICT 9

CO Jason Becker received a Report-All-Poaching complaint that subjects were keeping overlimits of panfish on a local lake. Becker responded to the lake and waited for the subjects to return to the boat launch. Becker contacted the anglers as they pulled their boat up to the dock. The subjects stated that they caught a few bluegills. After counting the fish in the subjects’ livewell and cooler, the boat owner was in possession of 17 bluegill over the limit and his fishing partner was in possession of 11 over the legal limit. Becker also noticed that the boat registration was expired. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Jacob Griffin was patrolling Oakland County when he received a complaint of maple trees being tapped on state land. A park officer reported six, five-gallon buckets were full and sitting next to four tapped maple trees. Griffin investigated the complaint to discover several maple trees were tapped in a line leading to a residence. Further investigation revealed that approximately 220 gallons of maple sap were taken from state land. Becker and Griffin interviewed the subjects involved. The two subjects admitted to drilling holes in several trees to take maple water for making maple syrup. The COs educated the two subjects on the laws regarding the removal of forest products from state owned land, damaging trees on state owned land and littering. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Joseph Deppen responded to a wildlife complaint regarding an injured loon. Deppen arrived at the scene and found a large loon bleeding from its chest. Deppen scooped up the loon in his rain jacket and transported the loon to the local animal hospital. The loon was taken in by veterinarians and the outlook is bright for a strong recovery.

CO Kris Kiel and PCO Zach Painter were checking anglers along the shores of Lake St. Clair and observed one subject fishing. When the subject saw the COs, he set his fishing pole on a picnic table and walked away from it. The subject told the COs that he was not fishing. The subject did not have a valid fishing license. Enforcement action was taken for fishing without a license and bond was taken from the nonresident.