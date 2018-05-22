Zinke proposes expanding hunting, fishing at 30 national wildlife refuges
WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced a proposal to open more than 248,000 acres to new or expanded hunting and fishing opportunities at 30 national wildlife refuges, including a number in the Great Lakes region, according to a news release Monday, May 21 from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The proposal also outlines expanded hunting and fishing opportunities at 136 national wildlife refuges.
If finalized, this would bring the number of units of the National Wildlife Refuge System where the public may hunt to 377 and the number where fishing would be permitted to 312.
The changes would be implemented in time for the upcoming 2018-2019 hunting seasons.
Hunting and/or fishing would be expanded or be opened on the following refuges involving the Great Lakes region:
- Illinois – Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge: Expand existing migratory game bird, upland game and big game hunting.
- Illinois and Missouri – Great River National Wildlife Refuge: Expand existing migratory game bird, upland game and big game hunting.
- Illinois and Wisconsin – Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge: Open migratory game bird, upland game and big game hunting to all legal species in the State of Illinois.
- Michigan – Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge: Open hunting of certain migratory bird, small game, and furbearers, and expand existing migratory game bird and big game hunting.
- Minnesota – Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge: Open certain gamebird and small mammal hunting for the first time, and expand existing migratory game bird, upland game and big game hunting.
- New Jersey and New York – Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge: Expand existing migratory game bird hunting and sport fishing.
- Ohio – Cedar Point National Wildlife Refuge: Open white-tailed deer hunting for the first time. Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge: Open hunting of certain gamebirds, small mammals and furbearers for the first time, and expand existing migratory game bird and big game hunting.
- Pennsylvania – Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge: Expand existing migratory game bird, upland game and big game hunting. John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum: Open white-tailed deer hunting for the first time.
- Wisconsin – Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge: Open hunting of certain gamebirds, small mammals and furbearers for the first time, and expand existing migratory game bird and big game hunting.
The Service will seek comments from the public on the proposed rule for 30 days, beginning with publication in the Federal Register in coming days, according to the release. The notice will be available at www.regulations.gov, Docket No. FWS-HQ-NWRS-2018-0020, and will include details on how to submit your comments. For the interim copy of the proposed rule, click here.
