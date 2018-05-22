Zinke proposes expanding hunting, fishing at 30 national wildlife refuges

In Illinois and Wisconsin, Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, the proposal would open migratory game bird, upland game and big game hunting to all legal species in the state of Illinois. (U.S. Game and Fish Service)

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced a proposal to open more than 248,000 acres to new or expanded hunting and fishing opportunities at 30 national wildlife refuges, including a number in the Great Lakes region, according to a news release Monday, May 21 from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The proposal also outlines expanded hunting and fishing opportunities at 136 national wildlife refuges.

If finalized, this would bring the number of units of the National Wildlife Refuge System where the public may hunt to 377 and the number where fishing would be permitted to 312.

The changes would be implemented in time for the upcoming 2018-2019 hunting seasons.

Hunting and/or fishing would be expanded or be opened on the following refuges involving the Great Lakes region:

The Service will seek comments from the public on the proposed rule for 30 days, beginning with publication in the Federal Register in coming days, according to the release. The notice will be available at www.regulations.gov, Docket No. FWS-HQ-NWRS-2018-0020, and will include details on how to submit your comments. For the interim copy of the proposed rule, click here.