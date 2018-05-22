Woman attacked by bear was working on Montana grizzly study

KALISPELL, Mont. — Wildlife officials say a field assistant on a government grizzly bear study suffered serious injuries when she was attacked by a bear while working in a remote northwestern Montana mountain range.

Amber Kornak, a Grizzly Bear Wildlife Technician for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), was seriously injured in what is being called a surprise attack by either a grizzly or black bear during her first week on the job in a remote area of the Cabinet Mountains near Libby on Thursday.

Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish says the victim was working at the time of the attack. He declined to say if she was alone or give any other details on what happened, citing an ongoing investigation.