Pennsylvania hunting outfitter fined $30,000 for Lacey Act violations

A Pennsylvania outfitter pleaded guilty to four counts of importing deer into Kansas in violation of the Lacey Act.

A Pennsylvania hunting outfitter was sentenced to five years on probation, banned from doing business in Kansas and fined $30,000 for violating the Lacey Act, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release Monday, May 21.

Robert P. McConnell, 48, Slippery Rock, Pa., and owner of Horseshoe Hill Outfitters, pleaded guilty to four counts of importing deer into Kansas in violation of the Lacey Act, which regulates the trade in wildlife, fish and plants that have been illegally taken, possessed, transported or sold.

Horseshoe Hill Outfitters advertises what it calls “trophy North American big game hunting adventures” in Kansas, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Ontario.

In two counts, McConnell admitted importing deer that were not from an accredited herd, were not officially identified and did not have a certificate of veterinary inspection. In two other counts, he admitted importing domesticated deer.

— U.S. Department of Justice