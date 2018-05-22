Pennsylvania hunting outfitter fined $30,000 for Lacey Act violations

Staff and News Reports
Share This:
A Pennsylvania outfitter pleaded guilty to four counts of importing deer into Kansas in violation of the Lacey Act.

A Pennsylvania hunting outfitter was sentenced to five years on probation, banned from doing business in Kansas and fined $30,000 for violating the Lacey Act, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release Monday, May 21.

Robert P. McConnell, 48, Slippery Rock, Pa., and owner of Horseshoe Hill Outfitters, pleaded guilty to four counts of importing deer into Kansas in violation of the Lacey Act, which regulates the trade in wildlife, fish and plants that have been illegally taken, possessed, transported or sold.

Horseshoe Hill Outfitters advertises what it calls “trophy North American big game hunting adventures” in Kansas, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Ontario.

In two counts, McConnell admitted importing deer that were not from an accredited herd, were not officially identified and did not have a certificate of veterinary inspection. In two other counts, he admitted importing domesticated deer.

— U.S. Department of Justice

Related Post

Fishing for position – wacky-rigging your way to b...
DNR Fisheries Chief Dan Stephenson to retire June ...
Deer hunting changes, addition of three turkey-hun...
Zinke proposes expanding hunting, fishing at 30 na...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *