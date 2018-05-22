Minnesota hunting industry mourns loss of John Burgeson

Anoka, Minn. — Wildlife Research Center founder John Robert Burgeson, 66, of Andover, passed away May 19.

A native of Arden Hills and later Andover, Burgeson graduated from Mounds View High School in 1970 and went on to study business at Anoka Ramsey College and later Augsburg University. Graduating with a degree in business, Burgeson established Wildlife Research Center in 1983. Born out of Burgeson’s love of trapping and being in the great outdoors, the company has grown to be a major national brand in the hunting industry.

Funeral arrangements at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home in Anoka. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St Stephens or Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, Minn.