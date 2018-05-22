DNR Fisheries Chief Dan Stephenson to retire June 30

Dan Stephenson, who’s spent nearly four decades working on the state’s fish populations, announced Tuesday, May 21 that he will retire from the DNR effective June 30.

“It’s been a fun, challenging and incredibly rewarding ride,” he said in a farewell letter to co-workers. “The Division is on its way back. I’m not satisfied with where the Division now stands but we are heading in the right direction, moving quickly, and I leave a good team behind.”

The news is surprising, given recent efforts and planning by Stephenson to keep DNR’s Division of Fisheries steaming along amid budget and staffing shortages.

In the letter to co-workers, Stephenson did note he will enter a 75-day contract to work for the Division.

Read more about this breaking news story in the June 2 issue of Illinois Outdoor News.