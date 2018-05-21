Whopper silver redhorse is a record

(Minnesota DNR)

Avid angler Dustin Stone caught a new state-record silver redhorse in the certified weight category of the Minnesota DNR‘s record fish program.

Stone caught the 10-pound, 6-ounce silver redhorse while fishing for lake sturgeon on the Rainy River in Koochiching County on April 28. He was fishing with 80-pound braided line tipped with a night crawler.

“We had been doing very well fishing for sturgeon, landing seven fish over the 60-inch mark,” Stone said. “We started catching a bunch of suckers and redhorse before this fish, so this fish felt quite a bit bigger than the others.”

Stone almost released the fish until his fishing buddy advised him to check the weight and current record on the species. The new record fish was weighed on a certified scale at a meat shop in Granite Falls, where two observers witnessed the weighing. Two DNR fisheries experts in the Ortonville office confirmed the species identification of silver redhorse.

The fish had a length of 26-3/4 inches and a girth of 17-1/2 inches. It beat the previous state record of 9-pounds, 15-ounces, held since 2004.

“I’m glad the DNR does this record fish program. It’s fun to see the records. I’m kind of addicted to this now and I’m going to try and break a couple more,” Stone said.

There are two types of Minnesota state records: one for catching and keeping the biggest fish of each species based on certified weight, and the other for the length of a caught-and-released muskellunge, northern pike, lake sturgeon or flathead catfish.

Find current records and guidelines at mndnr.gov/recordfish.