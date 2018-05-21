2018 spring turkey harvest sees steep decline

Hunters took only 13,500 turkeys during the 2018 spring season, which wrapped up on Thursday in the state’s north zone. The south zone season ended May 10.

The final tally is well behind the 2017 harvest of 15,720

According to DNR reports, hunters took 5,514 wild turkeys during all season segments in the south zone, compared with 6,842 last year. The north zone harvest total this year was 7,986 wild turkeys, compared with 8,878 in northern counties in 2017.

The top counties for spring wild turkey harvest in the South Zone in 2018 were Jefferson (362), Randolph (303), Jackson (287), Marion (269), and Pope (261). The top five North Zone counties for spring turkey harvest this year were Jo Daviess (584), Fulton (336), Adams (331), Pike (310), and Hancock (296).

