Pan Seared Walleye Salad with Dijon-Lemon Dressing

Craft this gourmet salad with ease - using your fresh walleye and basic ingredients.





We admit, it’s hard to beat a plate piled high with deep fried walleye, but don’t let the salad part of this recipe’s title scare you off. If you’re not a salad fan, you’ll find the seasoning blend is great for straight up pan-searing your fresh catch to serve with your favorite tarter sauce.

But for a healthier, and flavorful, way to serve your catch, give this a try.

Thanks to honey in the dressing, there is a touch of sweetness that underscores this natural element that already exists in the flavor of the walleye, and the fresh lemon makes it all pop.

What you’ll need on hand:

2 Fresh Walleye fillets – skins removed

Spice blend for fish:

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. lemon pepper

¼ tsp. sea salt

1/8 tsp. Cayenne pepper

Oil for frying

Directions for preparing your fish:

Combine spice blend ingredients and dust both sides of fish with the seasoning. (Depending upon the size of your fillets, you may have leftover seasoning.)

Use a skillet large enough to accommodate your fillets, cutting them to fit as needed so they lay flat. Use only enough oil (Olive or Canola) to keep the fish from sticking, but not so much that it’s swimming in oil.

Heat oil so that it is just starting to shimmer, then add your fillets to the hot pan. You’ll want to get a nice sear on the fish, but gently lift the edge to check it during cooking to ensure you aren’t overcooking or that your pan isn’t too hot. Depending on the thickness of your fillets, it will only take 3-5 minutes per side. Fish is done when it flakes easily at the thickest part.

Remove from pan and drain the fish on paper towels. Depending upon your preference, you can allow the fish to cool completely, or serve it warm on your salad immediately.

Dijon-Lemon Dressing

Zest and all the juice from one large lemon (at least 1/4 cup)

1 large garlic glove, minced

1 tsp. honey

½ tsp. sea salt

1/4 tsp. fresh ground pepper

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 cup olive or Canola oil

Before you begin preparing your fish or earlier in the day, combine all dressing ingredients except oil. (Using a jar with a tight-fitting lid works well, and you can simply shake the container after adding the oil.) If mixing in a bowl, slowly add oil, using a whisk to blend thoroughly. Allow to rest, and season to taste with additional salt and pepper as desired. If not serving immediately, store in the refrigerator and just remix (or shake) to emulsify all the ingredients again before serving as the oil tends to separate out in the cooling process.

Dried Croutons

Romaine Lettuce Salad Mix

Chopped Tomatoes

To serve your salad, gently toss lettuce, tomato, croutons, and cheese with the dressing. Divide onto plates and top each with a portion of prepared fish. Serve immediately.