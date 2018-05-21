New York youth turkey hunt spawns special events

Penn Yan, N.Y. — New York state’s popular youth turkey hunt weekend celebrated its 15th anniversary last month, and the special offering for 12- to 15-year-olds has spawned numerous special events across the state.

One of the most successful events this year was the Yates County Youth Turkey Hunt, where a record 19 birds were harvested by the young hunters.

The Yates County event began in 2010, co-founded by DEC Lt. Matt Lochner and Dale Lane, along with the assistance of several volunteer callers and generous donations by local businesses and organizations.

This year’s event began with a dinner presentation at the Seneca Lake Duck Hunter’s Club, where ECOs Josh Crain and Kevin Thomas discussed “Hunting Ethics,” followed by a review of “The 4 Primary Rules of Firearm Safety.”

All 30 kids received a turkey vest, hat, gloves, facemask, calls, gun case and Dead Ringer peep sights, and the names of two lucky hunters were drawn to win a 12 gauge Benelli Nova shotgun and a hub-style collapsible blind. Mossy Oak and Lynch Mob Turkey Calls pro-staffer Jason Pollack put on a turkey calling seminar to teach the kids how to use the calls donated for the hunt by Lynch Mob.

All the kids received prizes, ranging from binoculars and decoys to a lifetime hunting license donated by Dale Lane and Mitch Lehman of Eagle Eye Outfitters.

The Ninth Annual Yates County Youth Turkey Hunt was filmed for an upcoming show on “Scoutlook’s Eastern Strut” – a new weekly, semi-live turkey hunting series that airs on www.scoutlookweather.com.

For more information on the Yates County, check out the Yates County Youth Turkey Hunt facebook page at www.facebook.com/yatescountyyouthturkeyhunt/

In St. Lawrence County, NYCOA (the New York Conservation Officers Association) and the Borderline Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation held their Second Annual Youth Turkey Hunt. Thirteen kids participated and seven youths harvested birds.