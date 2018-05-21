New York state walleye, crappie records fall on same weekend

Brian Hartman of Alexandria Bay with his record walleye. (NYSDEC)

Two heralded New York state fishing records were set over the course of one weekend, the State Department of Environmental Conservation said in a news release Monday, May 21.

Brian Hartman of Alexandria Bay eclipsed the 2009 state record walleye by more than 1.5 pounds when he caught an 18-pound, 2-ounce walleye from the St. Lawrence River on May 5 – the walleye opener – using a swimbait.

On May 6, William Wightman of South Dayton used a black marabou jig to reel in a 4-pound, 1-ounce crappie from Lake Flavia in Cattaraugus County, exceeding the previous mark, set in 1998, by five ounces.

Wightman and Hartman submitted details of their winning catches as part of DEC’s Angler Achievement Awards Program, which tracks state record fish. Through the program, anglers can enter freshwater fish that meet specific qualifying criteria and receive official recognition of their catch and a lapel pin commemorating the achievement. Three categories make up the program: Catch & Release, Annual Award, and State Record.

— New York State Department of Environmental Conservation