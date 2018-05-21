8-year-old Rogers boy wins boat, motor, trailer in crappie tourney

Brian Peterson
Lincoln Erickson, front, and his father, Brian Erickson, in the boat Lincoln won Saturday in the Minnesota Bound Crappie Contest.

An 8-year-old boy is the winner of a new fully-loaded boat with motor and trailer, the grand prize in the 50th Minnesota Bound Crappie Contest.

Lincoln Erickson of Rogers won with a .93-pound crappy Saturday, May 19 on Lake Minnetonka in the Twin Cities metro area.

It wasn’t the biggest crappie caught Saturday: Lincoln won the secret weight category – his fish was the first to hit closest to a secret weight chosen beforehand by contest organizers. He caught it at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, according to a post on the contest’s Facebook page.

Hundreds of anglers reportedly participated in the event, which was moved back two weeks from May 5 this year due to lingering ice conditions on Minnetonka. Proceeds benefited Fishing for Life.

Others catching crappies and winning prizes:

Adult First Division: Brad Wellenstein, Plymouth, 1.35 pounds

Adult Second: Daniel Iversen, Maple Plain, 1.27

Adult Third: Jason Bahr, Brainerd, 1.14

Adult Fourth: Melanie Bissen, Tonka Bay, 1.14

Adult Fifth: Chris Mitzuhata, 1.13

Youth First: Kyle Glaser, 1.22 crappie

Youth Second: Logan Beniek, Tonka Bay, 1.04

Youth Third: Nolan Francois, 1.02 crappie

Youth Fourth: Conner Vanwinkle, Farmington, 1.01

Youth fifth: Aiden Rosenau, Waconia, .97

