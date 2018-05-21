8-year-old Rogers boy wins boat, motor, trailer in crappie tourney
An 8-year-old boy is the winner of a new fully-loaded boat with motor and trailer, the grand prize in the 50th Minnesota Bound Crappie Contest.
Lincoln Erickson of Rogers won with a .93-pound crappy Saturday, May 19 on Lake Minnetonka in the Twin Cities metro area.
It wasn’t the biggest crappie caught Saturday: Lincoln won the secret weight category – his fish was the first to hit closest to a secret weight chosen beforehand by contest organizers. He caught it at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, according to a post on the contest’s Facebook page.
Hundreds of anglers reportedly participated in the event, which was moved back two weeks from May 5 this year due to lingering ice conditions on Minnetonka. Proceeds benefited Fishing for Life.
Others catching crappies and winning prizes:
Adult First Division: Brad Wellenstein, Plymouth, 1.35 pounds
Adult Second: Daniel Iversen, Maple Plain, 1.27
Adult Third: Jason Bahr, Brainerd, 1.14
Adult Fourth: Melanie Bissen, Tonka Bay, 1.14
Adult Fifth: Chris Mitzuhata, 1.13
Youth First: Kyle Glaser, 1.22 crappie
Youth Second: Logan Beniek, Tonka Bay, 1.04
Youth Third: Nolan Francois, 1.02 crappie
Youth Fourth: Conner Vanwinkle, Farmington, 1.01
Youth fifth: Aiden Rosenau, Waconia, .97
