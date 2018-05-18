Anglers shouldn’t forget to take a step back now and then

Many of us started out fishing with the use of a simple hook, weight and float. This is fishing in its purest form and, in this man’s opinion, it is a technique that should not be forgotten.

All too often anglers get caught up in the latest fads of lures and presentations. This can take the fun out of fishing and we all to often forget what it is like to watch a float get pulled under the water and to set the hook on a willing biter.

I started out fishing from the dock of a cabin that we would rent in Michigan. There would be hours upon hours of sitting on the dock with a simple stick float and nightcrawler. I would catch anything that would swim by and was proud of everything that I caught.

Fishing this way is not just for kids. This technique can be employed for big chinook salmon, steelhead, and even walleye. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to master the technique, but it does take some practice to present your offering in the proper way.

There is just something to be said about watching your float move in the current and then have it disappear under the water. I still giggle like a little boy when that float goes down and I set the hook. The size of the fish really doesn’t matter. Rather, it’s the experience that makes it worthwhile.

Take a step back and slow things down. Tie on a float and hook and some live bait and enjoy the world around you. It is a much better experience when you can get back to the basics, and you can learn a lot by reverting back to the way you started fishing.

Enjoy your time out of doors. You never know what you might catch.