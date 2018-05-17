Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – May 18, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers

Aug. 4: Wausaw WWA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Weston Lanes, Weston. For more info call Melanie Love, 715-393-5992.

Aug. 19: Springbrook Sportsmans Club Banquet, 9 a.m. For more info www.springbrooksports.com

Aug. 23: Southern Grant County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., J&J’s Sandbar, Cassville. For more info call Jenny Reding, 608-725-5055.

Sept. 6: Wisconsin Wildlife Federation 4E Banquet, 5 p.m., Shooters Restaurant, Plover. For more info call Kim Foster, 715-341-8880.

Sept. 10: Necedah Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Hall, Necedah. For more info call Jeff Ritchart, 920-960-4836.

Archery/Shoots.

May 20: Ozaukee/Washington County PF Sporting Clays Shoot, 9-3 p.m., Ozaukee Cty Fish & Game. For more info call Paul, 414-477-1223.

June 8-10: Pope & Young Club, Shoot, 9-6 p.m., Mackenzie Center, Poynette. For more info call Heather Knight, 507-867-4144.

* * *

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI.

For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Aug. 18-19: Fall Archery Tournament.

* * *

Buck Trail Archers Schedule of shoots. For more info call Dave Caldwell, 262-763-9656 or www.bucktrailarchers.net

Now-June 19: Industrial League, Tues.

* * *

Twin Cities Rod & Gun Club, Schedule of events. For more info call Don Burrows, 920-419-6505.

May 19-20, June 16-17: 3D Archery Marked Yardage, 8-3 p.m.

July 21-22, Aug. 18-19: 3D Archery Shoot, 8-3 p.m.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

July 21-22, Aug. 25-26: 3D Shoots.

July 28-29: Traditional Only.

* * *

Toad Creek Archers Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Chris Baumgart, 920-213-1161.

June 23, Aug. 4: 3D Targets, 9-5 p.m.

July 20: Coon Shoot, 9 p.m.-?

* * *

Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Association. Schedule of shoots. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4202.

Now-July 18: 3D League, Wed., 4-8 p.m.

May 27: 3D Shoot, 8-2 p.m.

* * *

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

May 19: Mystery Shoot, 8 p.m.

* * *

Puckaway Rod & Gun Club, Schedule. For more info call Mark Dugenske, 920-394-3396 or Ed Mansueto, 920-745-2116.

June 9, July 7: Trap Shoots.

Aug. 4: BBQ.

May 26, July 7, Aug. 11, Sept. 1: Archery Shoots.

* * *

June 23-24: Traditional Shoot, 8-3:30 p.m.

July 10-Sept. 11: 3D Targets, Tues.

Aug. 25-26: Mr. Howie Memorial Shoot, 8-3:30 p.m.

* * *

New London Bowhunters Schedule of Events, N5433 Old Hwy 45, New London WI. For more info call Greg Eidenberger, 920-851-0454.

June, July & Aug.: Two 3D Leagues.

July 15: 3D Shoot, 8 a.m.

Aug. 4-5: 3D Shoot, 8-3 p.m.

Season Dates

May 20: Green Bay yellow perch season opens (bag limit of 15)

May 22: Wild turkey season closes in Period E.

May 23: Wild turkey season opens in Period F.

May 26: Northern zone muskie season opens.

May 26: Bass season opens on St. Croix River upstream from, St. Croix Falls dam and downstream from the St. Croix Falls dam to the Hwy 10 bridge at Preston.

May 26, 2018: Universe in the Park kicks off. UW-Madison Astronomy programs held throughout the summer at properties across the state.

May 29: Wild turkey season closes in Period F.

June 2-3, 2018: Free Fun Weekend. Free entrance to all state parks, forests and trails; free fishing weekend; no ATV trail pass or registration to ride on state ATV trails.

June 2, 2018: National Trails Day – hikes held on trails across the state.

June 16: Smallmouth bass (possession) season opens in northern zone.

June 16: Lake Michigan yellow perch season opens (bag limit of 5)

Aug. 2-12, 2018: DNR Parks and Recreation and Natural Heritage Conservation Booth at Wisconsin State Fair.

Oct. 31, 2018: Halloween – Halloween hikes the weekend of Oct. 27-28 and other weekends at various state properties.

Tournament/Contest

June 29-July 1: GLSF Club Salmon & Trout Fishing Derby, Port Washington. For more info call 262-644-8481.

June 1-3: Western Lake Superior Trolling Assoc. JAWS Fishing Derby, Barkers Island, Superior. For more info call Jim Vanlandschoot, 218-591-0295.

June 9: Lake Eau Claire Assoc. Contest, 10 a.m., Lake Eau Claire, Augusta. For more info call Duane Ives, 608-444-0380.

June 9-10: Eagle River Spring Classic Muskie Tournament, Eagle River Chain of Lakes. For more info call Scott Samuels, 715-547-3340.

Oct. 5-7: Phelps Chamber of Commerce Midwest Musky Classic Tournament, 8-6 p.m., Phelps Chamber of Commerce. For more info call Celeste Hendrickson, 715-545-3800.

Shows

June 16: Wisc Trappers Assn. Show, 9-4 p.m., Mountain Community. For more info call Steve O’Marry, 715-927-0204.

July 29: Northwoods Wildlife & Wetlands Gun Show, 8-4 p.m., Manitowish Waters Community Center. For more info call Bruce Bacon, 715-476-0016.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2018. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

June 8-9: Stevens Point/Arnott, Arnott Lions Community Park.

July 6-7: Iron River, Community Center.

July 13-14: Simek Recreation Center, Medford.

Aug. 24-25: Ashland Civic Center, Ashland.

Special Events

June 8-10: TU Fly Fishing School, Ranch Rudolf, Traverse City, MI. For more info call Scott Smith, 517-265-8068.

June 16: Trappers District 4 Rendezvous, Mountain community Center, Mountain. For more info call Steve O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

June 20-22: Sand Lake Conservation Camp, Camp Bird Youth Camp, Crivitz. For more info call Anne Bartels, 715-732-7784

Education/Seminars

June 2: Wisconsin Trappers Assc. District 9, Trapper Ed, 8 a.m., Reedsburg Outdoor Club. For more info call Denny Knuth, 608-524-2255.

June 18-22: Wisconsin Youth Trapping Camp, Wichman Farms, Marion. For more info call Steven O’Mary, 717-927-0204.

July 30: Village of Kimberly Park & Rec, Hunters Safety Class, 7:30 a.m. For more info call Lee Hammen, 920-788-7507.

* * *

Gander Mountain, Green Bay Lodge, 2323 Woodman Drive. For more info call Dave Nolan, 920-819-5025.

Second Tues. of Each Month: Waterfowl Calling Workshop, 7-8 p.m.

* * *

Sandhill Wildlife Area Events. Box 156, Babcock, WI 54413. For more info call 715-884-6332.

May 19: Sounds of Spring.

June 9: Walking/Hiking Stick Workshop, 8:30 a.m.

July 14: What is a Barrens, 9-3 p.m.

Aug. 18: Mobile Citizen Science, 10-2 p.m.

Sept. 15: Basics of Photography, 9:30-12:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: Crane Watch, 3 p.m.

Dec. 1: Christmas Wreath Workshop, 2-4 p.m.

Meetings

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

River Valley Outdoorsmen meets 1st Wed. of the month, 1,000 Is. Environmental Center, 7 p.m. For more info call Bryan Menting, 920-213-1611.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Tom Wilhelms, 920-923-5891.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Prime Water Anglers meets the 1st Tues. of every month at Club 10, Stevens Point. Guests always welcome. Call Jeff, 715-241-8590.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association meets the 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.