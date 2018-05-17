In South Dakota, Custer State Park eyes CWD testing in deer, too

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks proposal would require deer killed by hunters in Custer State Park to be tested for chronic wasting disease.

The Rapid City Journal reports the proposal is similar to a current requirement for elk killed in the park. It’s aimed at determining the prevalence of CWD in the deer population.

CWD is a fatal disease that affects the nervous system of deer, elk and moose.

In South Dakota, CWD has been detected in wildlife from Lawrence, Pennington, Custer and Fall River counties, along with Custer State Park and Wind Cave National Park.

The deer proposal will be considered for adoption after a public hearing set for June 7 in Aberdeen during the next Game, Fish and Parks Commission meeting.