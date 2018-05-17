New York Outdoor News Calendar – May 18, 2018

Season Dates

May 26: Muskellunge season opens (statewide, general regulations)

May 30: Winter flounder season closes

May 31: Spring gobbler season closes

June 15: Frog hunting season opens

June 15: River herring season closes (north of George Washington Bridge)

June 15: Catch-and-release bass season closes

June 16: Bass season opens (statewide, general regulations)

June 16: Muskellunge season opens (Upper Niagara River, Lower Niagara River, Lake Erie, Lake Ontario and tributaries)

Shows

May 19: Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association Fishing & Heritage Day, South Otselic Town Park, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

June 17: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, Alexander. For more info call Bruce Johnson, 716-542-9929.

Aug. 12: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Market, Unadilla Rod & Gun Club, Butternut Road, Unadilla, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Sept. 15-16: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Sept. 22-23: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 9-3, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg. For more info call Bruce Johnson, 716-542-9929.

Oct. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Oct. 28: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299.

Nov. 4: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Oneonta Gun Show, Holiday Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For info, Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Banquets/Fundraisers

May 19: Clifton Springs Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Phelps Hotel, Phelps. For more info call Rich Morano, 585-705-9235.

Aug. 7: Greene County Women’s League Fundraiser, noon, Coppertree Restaurant, Hunter Mountain. For more info call Rhonda Margiasso, 518-819-1249.

Education/Seminars

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

Sept. 16: Women and Girls Instructional Rifle and Pistol Shooting Clinic, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Washington Hollow Rod and Gun Club, Pleasant Valley. For more information, contact Jackie Emslie at 914-475-4901 or via email at jslie@earthlink.net.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

May 20: Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association Traditional Black Powder Shoot, 8-3 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

May 24-28: New York State Muzzleloaders Association Spring Shoot, Oxford Rod and Gun Club, Oxford. For more info contact Dan Fullington at 607-278-5374 or go online to www.newyorkstatemuzzleloadersassn.com.

Archery

May 19-20: Tri-Cities Bowmen ASA Federation New York State Qualifier, Tri-Cities Bowmen, 2 Rockwell Road, Vestal, registration 8 a.m.-noon both days. For more info call Dave Caletka, 607-761-5525.

May 26-27: IBO NY State Championship Series, Deerslayers Bowmen’s Association. For more info call Zach, 315-882-7062.

June 2-3: RBD Known Triple Classic (Second Leg), Branchport Rod and Gun Club, Branchport. For more information call Peter Cunningham at 585-978-2958.

June 9-10: IBO NY State Championship Series, Oxford Rod & Gun Club. For more info call Scott, 607-843-8958.

June 23-24: IBO NY State Championship Series, Avon Bowmen Inc. For more info call Dave, 585-335-2694.

June 30-July 1: IBO NY State Championship Series, Guan Ho Ha. For more info call Rhit, 518-369-2957.

July 7-8: RBD Known Triple Classic (Third Leg), Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Association, Penn Yan. For more information call Dave Moravec at 315-374-2016.

July 8, Sept. 2: Kayaderosseras Fish & Game Club, 3-D Archery Shoot. 8 a.m.-noon. For more info call Jack Holton, 518-587-1321.

Tournaments/Contests

June 9-10: Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby, Canandaigua Lake. For more information email canandaigatroutderby@gmail.com or go to the event’s Facebook page.

June 9-17: 34th Annual Southtowns Walleye Association Walleye Tournament, Lake Erie. For more info go to www.southtownswalleye.org.

June 23: Muskies Inc #69 Tournament, 7-3:30 p.m., Chautauqua Lake. For more info call Clint Nicholson, 585-330-4087.

July 14-15: Lake Erie Big Dawg Walleye Tournament, Chadwick Bay Marina, Dunkirk. For more info call Mark Mohr at 716-998-9871 or go online to www.rayzorsbigdawg.com.

July 21: 8th Annual Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout. For more info call Don Ruppert at 716-416-3709 or go to walleyeshootout.com.

Aug. 3-5: Northern Chautauqua County Conservation Club 14th Annual Walleye Derby, Lake Erie. For more info call Zen Olow at 716-640-2776.

Aug. 25: Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge, Dunkirk Harbor, Lake Erie. For more info contact Jim Steel at 716-481-5348 or go online to lakeeriewalleyetournament.com.

Sept. 29-30: American Bass Association 2018 Championship Tournament, Mayville Lakeside Park, Chautauqua Lake.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For more info call Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For more info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. For more info call Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.

Special Events

May 19: New York Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Waters Cleanup. For more information email newyork@backcountryhunters.org.

May 24: American Wildlife Conservation Foundation free public education program on Lake Ontario, 6:30 p.m., Salmon River Fish Hatchery, Altmar. Limited to 75 participants. Register by contacting Daniel Leete at 315-263-1567 or via email at dcleete@aol.com.

June 2: New York State Tree Farm Field Day, SUNY Morrisville, 8 a.m. For more information call Walt Friebel at 315-202-4027.

June 2: 4-H Fishing Clinic, Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park, sponsored by the 4-H Youth Development Program of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For info, call (845) 278-6738.

June 2: Himrod Conservation Club Drawing & Raffle. For more info call 607-243-5200.

June 9: Leatherstocking Ducks Unlimited Steak Barbecue, 4:30 p.m., Mt. Vision Fireman’s Field. For more info call George Decker, 607-432-5243.

June 9: Women in the Outdoors Event, Erie County Conservation Society, Chaffee. Registration deadline is June 1. For more information contact Becky Werchowski at (716) 864-0529 or at viewofcountry@yahoo.com; or Estelle Greene at (716) 941-6775.

July 6-7: Trapper’s Summer Rendezvous, Nichols Pond, Madison County. For more info call Tim Evans, 315-247-0285.

Aug. 25: Yates County SCOPE Political Education, Pig Roast, 3-6 p.m., Firemen’s Field, Penn Yan. For more info call Bill, 585-554-6868.

Sept. 8-9: 9th Annual Gathering of the Tribes Native American Festival, Brown’s Farm, East Greenbush, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more info go to the event’s Facebook page.