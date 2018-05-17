Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – May 18, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers

May 19: Southern MN DU Banquet, Legend’s II. For more info call Doug Hartke, 507-263-1700.

May 19: Southern MN GW DU Banquet, MCW High School. For more info call Doug Hartke, 507-236-1700.

May 23: Fergus Falls SP DU Banquet, Big Wood Event Center. For more info call Tom Brimhall, 218-205-2551.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Special Events

Fishing for Life Events. For more info call Vaughn Blackburn, 763-308-5434. www.fishingforlife.org

June 2: Watershed WaterFest, Lake Phalen.

June 2: Fishing Challenge, MN Adult & Teen Challenge.

June 8: Reel’Em In Rod Rebuilding Day.

June 8-10: Mille Lacs Boat Launch

June 10-15: High C’s Fishing Camp, GLLM

June 15: Armed Forces Family Fun, Lake Minnetonka.

June 15: Catfish Tourney, Powderhorn.

June 22-23: Sportsman’s Garage Sale & boat Auction.

June 25-29: High C’s Day Camp.

Shows

June 16-17, Dec. 15-16: Brainerd Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., National Guard Armory. For more info call Russ, 218-845-2530.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

July 7-8, 2018: Bloomington Armory.

July 28-29, 2018; Hastings Armory.

Aug. 4-5, 2018: Anoka Ice Arena.

Education/Seminar

May 19: ATV Safety Training Class, 10 a.m., Tracy High School. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 2: ATV Safety Training Class, 10 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 22-24: DNR Hunter Safety, 7 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 24: DNR Hunter Safety, 8-3:30 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

May 18, June 15: Weed ‘Em & Reap, 10-11:30 a.m.

May 18: Blooms of Fish Creek, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

May 19: Creating Edible Landscapes, 10-11:30 a.m.

May 26: Peer into the pond family, 2-3:15 p.m.

June 2: Waterfest Follow the Flow, 11-4 p.m.

June 7: Native Plants for Pollinators, 7-8:30 p.m.

June 8, July 20, Aug. 20: Phenology Walk, 9-10:30 a.m.

June 9: Making Twine from Basswood, 10-11:30 a.m.

June 13: Survival of the Fittest, 1-3 p.m.

June 15: Terrific Turtles, 10-11:30 p.m.

June 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1: Junior Volunteers, 9:30-11:15 a.m.

June 22: Fish Creek Bioblitz, 3-5 p.m.

June 27: Frog Moon Hike, 8-9:30 p.m.

June 30: Wilderness Wisdom, 10-11:30 a.m.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-June 7: Spring Fishing Club, 4-6 p.m., French Regional Park.

May 19: Family Archery, 9-11 a.m., Windrose Park.

May 19; Archery 1-3 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

May 19: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

May 19: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Eastman Nature Center.

May 19: Family Fishing, 1-3 p.m., McColl Pond.

May 20: Adapted Recreation Demo Day, 1-4 p.m., Fish Lake Regional Park.

May 24: Birding Hike, 10-noon, Sochacki Park.

May 26: Family Fishing, 9-11 a.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

Tournaments/Contests

June 16: Arrows Heart Rescue, Adult Bass Tournament, Youth Fishing Clinic, 8:45-4 p.m., Buffalo Lake, Buffalo. For more info call Steve Krier, 763-898-8703.

Aug. 25-26: Fishing for our Heroes, Arrowwood Resort, Darling Lake. www.HeroAtHome.org for more info.

Season Dates

May 26: Largemouth and smallmouth bass opener.

June 2: Muskie season opens.

June 16: Lake/shovelnose sturgeon season opens

June 30-July 1: Byron Sportsmen & Conservation Club, Archery 3D Shoot, Sat. 8-3 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m. For more info call Gary, 712-330-0959.

Deep Portage Programs

Schedule for upcoming events at Deep Portage which offers a variety of hunting, fishing and outdoor education programs for adults & youth. For more info or to register 888-280-9908 or 218-682-2325. Or via on the internet at www.deep-portage.org, e-mail: portage@uslink.net

June 9: Side by Side Shoot, 9 a.m.

June 17-22, July 8-13, Aug. 5-10, 12-17:Forkhorn I Deer Hunting Camp. Ages 11-16.

July 1-3: Mini Camp. Ages 9-16.

July 1-3: Fishing Camp. Ages 10-14.

July 15-20, July 22-27: Forkhorn II Deer Hunting Camp. Ages 12-16.

July 15-20: Upland Bird Hunting Camp. Ages 12-16.

July 29-Aug. 3: Forkhorn III Deer Hunting Camp. Ages 13-16.

Aug. 5-10: Izaak Walton League Camp. Ages 9-16.

Shooting/Archery

July 21: Rum River RGS early tune-up, 10 a.m., wing’s North, Pine City. For more info call James Govednik, 612-282-2349.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

July 21-22, Aug. 25-26: 3D Shoots.

July 28-29: Traditional Only.

* * *

Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Association. Schedule of shoots. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

May 27: 3D Shoot Outdoors.

Now-July 18: 3D Archery League Outdoors.

* * *

South Forty Archers, Schedule. Ritter Farm Park, Lakeville. All shoots are 7-2 p.m. For more info call Dave, 612-860-3909.

May 19-20, June 9-10, July 7-8, Aug. 4-5, Sept. 8-9: Reinhart 3D Targets.

Meetings

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Brown County PF meets the 2nd Tues of every month, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Jeremy Berg, 507-240-0096.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Central Square Mall, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

