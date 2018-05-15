Moose mecca Maine looks to boost hunting permits – by 20 percent, to 2,500 – but time to apply winding down

(Photo by Bob Drieslein)

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is about to close the door on application submissions to this year’s moose lottery.

Actually, the state is closing the web browser, as it’s only taking online applications this year. The deadline to apply for the hunt is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday night, May 15.

The moose lottery attracts thousands of applicants, and odds of getting a permit are small. But the state is considering increasing the number of permits by more than 20 percent to 2,500.

The hunt takes place in the fall. Maine’s moose herd is the largest of the lower 48 states, and hunters tend to be successful. More than 70 percent of permit holders have bagged a moose over the past decade.