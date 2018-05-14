For the tired spring gobbler hunter, keep at it

We’ve pretty much arrived at that point in the spring gobbler season where it’s easy to come up with an excuse to turn off the 3:30 or 4 a.m. alarm and go back to sleep. It’s too windy, too rainy, too cold, the gobblers are done pursuing hens, and it’s too anything. It’s easy to shut it down for a season.

If you do, you’ll regret it in June.

Sure, you’re tired. Every turkey hunter is about now. It has been a long season with, most likely, a lot of ups and downs. Your lawn needs mowing. Work is piling up. There are countless other, more productive tasks you could be tackling.

But it’s also turkey season, and that only comes once a year, during the month of May. Chances are there’s a gobbler out there, somewhere, that’s ready to play the game on the morning you decide to sleep in.

Is today the day? You won’t know if you don’t go.

I’m not suggesting you make a daily, in-the-dark dash to your favorite hunting spot and hunt hard until noon each day. But you can keep at it and be the hunter who is out there on that morning when a longbeard is fired up and ready to come to your calling.

So stay motivated. Hunt smart. Maybe you do, in fact, sleep in a bit once in a while. I’ve killed plenty of birds mid-morning – and even right in the final hour from 11 a.m. to noon – when a gobbler loses his hens and is looking for more company.

It helps to have a hunting buddy to keep you pushing. In my case, it’s Paula, who always seems ready to head out the door at 4:45 a.m. Case in point: She killed a fine longbeard last year on May 24 on a morning when I was perfectly content to stay in bed. But she convinced me it could happen on that morning, and it did.

Know this. It’s not too windy (they can come in silent to a call). It’s not too wet (I’ve tagged many gobblers when soaked to the gills). It’s not “over” (birds gobble and look for hens right into early June in many cases).

So get out there. Keep at it. Sure, there’s no guarantee it will happen. But it definitely won’t if you’re still in bed when that gobbler sounds off on the roost or on an oak ridge at mid-morning.