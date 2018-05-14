Outdoor News Radio broadcast and photos from the 2018 Governor’s Fishing Opener

Site Staff
Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister hosted a two-hour live fishing report from the Willmar Lakes Area last Saturday and heard strong reports in several areas. Thank you to key broadcast sponsors Angler Qwest PontoonsAmsoil, and Mills Fleet Farm. Listen to the complete show here, and enjoy some of these images from the 2018 Governor’s Opener. Congratulations to local organizations and Explore MN for pulling off another great event. Outdoor News staffers look forward to seeing everyone at the 2019 opener in Albert Lea!

 

