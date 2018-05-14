North Dakota city takes step toward deer management bow hunting

(Windigo Images)

MINOT, N.D. — The Minot City Council has taken the first step toward allowing bow hunting in city limits to manage the urban deer population.

The council has given initial approval to an ordinance creating a wildlife management program administered by city police in cooperation with the state Game and Fish Department, the Minot Daily News reported.

The program would allow for the police department to issue 20 deer management permits to qualifying archers. The season would run roughly from September through January, with various restrictions.

Deer in city limits can lead to vehicle crashes and property damage. More than 20 North Dakota communities allow some form of legalized hunting in city limits, according to Game and Fish.

The recent Minot City Council vote was 6-1, with Mayor Chuck Barney continuing to vote against in-city hunting as he has in the past. The ordinance will require a second reading before passage.

Resident Nancy Jacobson asked if hunting areas could be marked to alert residents and pedestrians.

“If someone sees a street-clothed person walking around with a high-powered bow, that’s a concern to me,” she said.

Councilman Josh Wolsky responded that there are logistical challenges in deer habitat areas to putting markers where people will be able to always see them.

“The idea was also brought forward if there is notification of that particular activity, there also may be attempts to disrupt that activity, which may create even a less ideal circumstance,” he said.